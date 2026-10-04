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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoIreland
TSC Arena
team-logoIsrael
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Ireland vs Israel: Worldwide UEFA Nations League B broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Ireland vs Israel
Ireland
Israel
UEFA Nations League B

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Ireland vs Israel with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 4
TSC Arena

Today's game between Ireland and Israel will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 19:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ireland vs Israel today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ireland vs Israel Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Ireland crest
Ireland
IRL
Formation
Israel crest
Israel
ISR
3-4-2-1
C. KelleherC. KelleherL. ScalesL. ScalesJ. EganJ. EganD. O'SheaD. O'SheaJ. O'BrienJ. O'BrienC. CoventryC. CoventryR. ManningR. Manningteam-logoJ. MoylanA. IdahA. IdahJ. MolumbyJ. MolumbyT. ParrottT. Parrottteam-logoA. Tzurteam-logoR. ShlomoI. NachmiasI. Nachmiasteam-logoN. StoinovO. GloukhO. Gloukhteam-logoL. AbadaM. SolomonM. SolomonE. PeretzE. Peretzteam-logoA. Khalailiteam-logoD. Peretzteam-logoD. Turgeman
Israel crest
Israel
ISR
3-4-2-1
Ireland

Starting XI

Israel

Manager

  • H. Hallgrimsson
  • R. Shimon

Heimir Hallgrimsson takes charge of the Republic of Ireland, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury list, or suspension news is available at this stage. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Ran Ben Shimon leads Israel into the fixture, with team news similarly unconfirmed. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and lineup details will be added as they are confirmed ahead of the match.

Form

IRL

IRL - Form

QAT
W1-0
CAN
D1-1
KOS
L1-0
ISR
W0-3
AUT
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ISR

ISR - Form

GEO
D2-2
ALB
W0-1
AUT
L3-1
IRL
L0-3
KOS
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Ireland have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding two across that run. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Austria in the Nations League, which followed that 3-0 win over Israel. Earlier in the run, Ireland lost 1-0 to Kosovo before drawing 1-1 with Canada and beating Qatar 1-0 in a friendly. Their defensive record across the five-match stretch has been notably strong.

Israel have drawn one, won one, and lost three of their last five fixtures, scoring five goals and conceding six. Their most recent result was a goalless draw with Kosovo in the Nations League, which ended a run of consecutive defeats. Prior to the current campaign, they beat Albania 1-0 in a friendly and drew 2-2 with Georgia.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

IrelandDrawIsrael
1
2
0
UEFA Nations League B
Israel badge
Israel
ISR
0
Ireland badge
Ireland
IRL
3
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Ireland badge
Ireland
IRL
2
Israel badge
Israel
ISR
2
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Israel badge
Israel
ISR
1
Ireland badge
Ireland
IRL
1
FT
6Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals2/3
Both teams scored2/3

The most recent meeting between these sides came in UEFA Nations League B on September 27, 2026, with Ireland winning 3-0 in Debrecen. The head-to-head record across the three listed meetings shows Ireland with one win and two draws, with the earlier encounters — both in World Cup qualification in 2005 — ending 2-2 and 1-1 respectively.

Standings

Grp. 3

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AustriaAustriaAUT
321084+47
D
W
W
2
KosovoKosovoKOS
311123-14
D
L
W
3
IrelandIrelandIRL
311153+24
D
W
L
4
IsraelIsraelISR
301216-51
D
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 3, Ireland sit third and Israel are fourth. Ireland's position means a win would apply pressure on the sides above them, while Israel need points to avoid being cut adrift at the foot of the table with the group still developing.

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