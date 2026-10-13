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Champions League
team-logoInter
Giuseppe Meazza
team-logoClub Brugge
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Inter vs Club Brugge: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Inter vs Club Brugge
Inter
Club Brugge
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Brazil

Max

max.com

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Democratic Republic of the Congo

DStv / SuperSport

dstv.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Germany

DAZN

dazn.com

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

qazsporttv.kz

Mexico

TNT Sports / Max

max.com

Nigeria

DStv / SuperSport

dstv.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

United Kingdom

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Uzbekistan

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Venezuela

Disney+

disneyplus.com

How to watch Inter vs Club Brugge with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Giuseppe Meazza

Today's game between Inter and Club Brugge will kick off at 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs Club Brugge today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Inter vs Club Brugge lineups

3-5-2
Inter crest
Inter
INT
page.match.formation.title
Club Brugge crest
Club Brugge
CLB
4-5-1
J. MartinezJ. MartinezY. BisseckY. BisseckM. AkanjiM. AkanjiA. BastoniA. BastoniF. DimarcoF. DimarcoP. ZielinskiP. ZielinskiA. DioufA. DioufN. BarellaN. BarellaH. CalhanogluH. CalhanogluM. ThuramM. ThuramL. MartinezL. MartinezY. SommerY. SommerJ. SeysJ. SeysK. SabbeK. SabbeB. MecheleB. MecheleJ. SpileersJ. SpileersC. ForbsC. ForbsF. PottsF. PottsH. VanakenH. VanakenJ. VirgiliJ. VirgiliH. VetlesenH. VetlesenN. TresoldiN. Tresoldi
Club Brugge crest
Club Brugge
CLB
3-5-2
Inter

Starting XI

Club Brugge

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Chivu
  • I. Leko
Inter

Injuries and Suspensions

Club Brugge

Form

INT

INT - Form

RMA
L2-1
UDI
W5-3
ROM
D2-2
LUM
W2-0
PAR
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
CLB

CLB - Form

LOM
W0-1
AVL
L2-3
ANT
W3-1
GNK
W3-0
RAA
W1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Inter head into this match having won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five games across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and conceding eight in that run. Their most recent outing was a commanding 3-0 Serie A win over Parma, and they also put five past Udinese earlier in the season. The one defeat in that sequence came against Real Madrid in the Champions League, a 2-1 reverse that remains their only European result to date.

Club Brugge have been in excellent domestic form, winning four of their last five matches and losing just once. Their most recent result was a 4-1 away win over RAAL La Louviere, and they also beat Genk 3-0 and Royal Antwerp 3-1 in that stretch. The sole defeat was a 3-2 Champions League loss to Aston Villa, and Brugge have conceded only nine goals across their last five matches while scoring eight.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Inter Milan and Club Brugge is available for this fixture. Further historical records will be added if they become available closer to kick-off.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
220082+66
W
W
3
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
4
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210141+33
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
14
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
21014403
W
L
18
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
21012203
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
23
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200213-20
L
L
28
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
200236-30
L
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
InterInterINT
200225-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League table, Inter currently sit 25th while Club Brugge are placed 22nd, meaning Brugge hold a slight edge in the standings ahead of this meeting.

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