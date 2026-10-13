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How to watch Inter vs Club Brugge with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Inter and Club Brugge will kick off at 20:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs Club Brugge today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Inter vs Club Brugge lineups
Starting XI
Substitutes
Manager
- C. Chivu
- I. Leko
Form
Inter head into this match having won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five games across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and conceding eight in that run. Their most recent outing was a commanding 3-0 Serie A win over Parma, and they also put five past Udinese earlier in the season. The one defeat in that sequence came against Real Madrid in the Champions League, a 2-1 reverse that remains their only European result to date.
Club Brugge have been in excellent domestic form, winning four of their last five matches and losing just once. Their most recent result was a 4-1 away win over RAAL La Louviere, and they also beat Genk 3-0 and Royal Antwerp 3-1 in that stretch. The sole defeat was a 3-2 Champions League loss to Aston Villa, and Brugge have conceded only nine goals across their last five matches while scoring eight.
Head-to-Head Record
No head-to-head data between Inter Milan and Club Brugge is available for this fixture. Further historical records will be added if they become available closer to kick-off.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|2
|+7
|6
W
W
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|2
|+6
|6
W
W
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|6
W
W
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|+4
|6
W
W
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1
|+5
|3
W
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|3
W
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|+3
|3
L
W
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
W
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|10
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|+1
|3
W
L
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|17
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
W
L
|18
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
W
L
|19
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
L
W
|20
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
W
L
|21
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
W
L
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
D
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
D
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
D
|25
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
L
D
|26
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|27
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
L
L
|28
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
|29
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|0
L
L
|30
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|0
L
L
|31
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|0
L
L
|32
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|0
L
L
|33
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
L
|34
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0
L
L
|35
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|0
L
|36
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
L
In the Champions League table, Inter currently sit 25th while Club Brugge are placed 22nd, meaning Brugge hold a slight edge in the standings ahead of this meeting.