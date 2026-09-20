How to watch Inter Miami CF vs San Diego FC with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Major League Soccer - Game Week 26 20 Sept 2026 - 19:00 Nu Stadium

Today's game between Inter Miami CF and San Diego FC will kick off at 21 Sept 2026, 00:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Miami CF vs San Diego FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami are managed by Angel Guillermo Hoyos, who took charge of the club for the first time in the Campeones Cup victory over Cruz Azul. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been provided for the Herons ahead of this fixture, and full squad details will be updated closer to kick-off.

San Diego FC are led by head coach Mikey Varas. As with the home side, no injury or suspension information is currently available for the visitors, and team news will be added as it emerges in the build-up to the game.

Form

Inter Miami arrive in reasonable shape across their last five matches, recording two wins and three draws without a single defeat. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Nashville SC, a result that felt like two points dropped after Messi's second-half strike had put them ahead. The Herons' run also includes a 7-1 demolition of CF Montreal, which stands as the standout result of their recent stretch, and they wrapped up their cup commitments with a 2-0 win over Cruz Azul. Across those five games, Miami have scored 14 goals, though the three draws point to a side that has found it difficult to close out matches.

San Diego FC's recent form tells a contrasting story. They have lost three of their last five MLS matches, including a heavy 5-0 defeat to Philadelphia Union, and have conceded nine goals across that period. Their last victory came against LA Galaxy, and a 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids before that shows the attacking capability is present, but consistency has been elusive for Varas's side.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Inter Miami and San Diego FC has been provided for this fixture. Further historical context will be added if records become available ahead of kick-off.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, Inter Miami currently sit third, keeping them well within the playoff picture. San Diego FC occupy tenth place in the Western Conference, a position that underlines the importance of picking up points in the weeks ahead.