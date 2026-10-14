International Coverage

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs New York City FC with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Major League Soccer - Game Week 29 14 Oct 2026 - 19:30 Nu Stadium

Today's game between Inter Miami CF and New York City FC will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 00:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Miami CF vs New York City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami are managed by Kily Gonzalez ahead of this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

New York City FC head into the match under Pascal Jansen. As with the home side, no injury or suspension information is currently available and no projected XI has been confirmed. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Inter Miami come into this fixture having won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a commanding 4-0 home win over DC United, while they also claimed a 2-0 victory against Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup. Their only defeat in that run came against Columbus Crew, who beat them 2-1. Miami have scored ten goals and conceded four across those five matches.

NYCFC's recent record makes for difficult reading. They have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat away to Chicago Fire FC, and they also suffered a 0-1 loss to Red Bull New York and a 1-2 defeat to New England Revolution in that stretch. Their sole win came at Real Salt Lake, where they won 2-0.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when New York City FC hosted Inter Miami and lost 2-3. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Inter Miami hold a commanding record, winning three of the five matches, with one draw and one defeat. NYCFC have not beaten Miami in any of the last four encounters.

Standings

Inter Miami sit second in the Eastern Conference, placing them among the frontrunners for a top playoff seed as the regular season nears its conclusion. New York City FC are tenth in the East, meaning they arrive in Florida needing points urgently to stay in touch with the playoff positions above them.