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Major League Soccer
team-logoInter Miami CF
Nu Stadium
team-logoNew York City FC
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Inter Miami CF vs New York City FC: Worldwide Major League Soccer broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Inter Miami CF vs New York City FC
Inter Miami CF
New York City FC
Major League Soccer

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Argentina

Apple TV

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Australia

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Bolivia

Apple TV

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Brazil

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Canada

Apple TV

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Chile

Apple TV

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China (Chinese Taipei)

Apple TV

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Colombia

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Egypt

Apple TV

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France

Apple TV

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Germany

Apple TV

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India

Apple TV

Apple TV

Indonesia

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Kazakhstan

Apple TV

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Mexico

Apple TV

Apple TV

Mongolia

Apple TV

Apple TV

Niger

Apple TV

Apple TV

Pakistan

Apple TV

Apple TV

Peru

Apple TV

Apple TV

Russia

Apple TV

Apple TV

Saudi Arabia

Apple TV

Apple TV

South Africa

Apple TV

Apple TV

Suriname

SCCN

SCCN

United States

Apple TV

Apple TV

Venezuela

Apple TV

Apple TV

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs New York City FC with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 29
Nu Stadium

Today's game between Inter Miami CF and New York City FC will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 00:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Miami CF vs New York City FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF vs New York City FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • K. Gonzalez

Inter Miami are managed by Kily Gonzalez ahead of this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

New York City FC head into the match under Pascal Jansen. As with the home side, no injury or suspension information is currently available and no projected XI has been confirmed. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

MIA

MIA - Form

NSC
D2-2
CRU
W2-0
SDI
D2-2
COL
L2-1
DCU
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
NYC

NYC - Form

NER
L1-2
RSL
W0-2
RNY
L0-1
ATL
D2-2
CHI
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Inter Miami come into this fixture having won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a commanding 4-0 home win over DC United, while they also claimed a 2-0 victory against Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup. Their only defeat in that run came against Columbus Crew, who beat them 2-1. Miami have scored ten goals and conceded four across those five matches.

NYCFC's recent record makes for difficult reading. They have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat away to Chicago Fire FC, and they also suffered a 0-1 loss to Red Bull New York and a 1-2 defeat to New England Revolution in that stretch. Their sole win came at Real Salt Lake, where they won 2-0.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Inter Miami CFDrawNew York City FC
3
2
0
Major League Soccer
New York City FC badge
New York City FC
NYC
2
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
3
FT
Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
5
New York City FC badge
New York City FC
NYC
1
FT
Major League Soccer
New York City FC badge
New York City FC
NYC
0
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
4
FT
Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
2
New York City FC badge
New York City FC
NYC
2
FT
Major League Soccer
New York City FC badge
New York City FC
NYC
1
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
1
FT
15Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when New York City FC hosted Inter Miami and lost 2-3. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Inter Miami hold a commanding record, winning three of the five matches, with one draw and one defeat. NYCFC have not beaten Miami in any of the last four encounters.

Standings

Eastern

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
2819635922+3763
W
W
W
D
L
2
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
28131056850+1849
W
L
D
D
D
3
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
2814685140+1148
W
W
W
L
L
4
New England RevolutionNew England RevolutionNER
28144104539+646
L
L
W
W
W
5
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
2813785040+1046
W
L
W
D
W
6
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
28126105645+1142
W
W
W
W
W
7
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
28114135166-1537
W
L
L
W
W
8
Red Bull New YorkRed Bull New YorkRNY
28106123852-1436
W
L
W
W
L
9
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
279995865-736
W
L
D
D
L
10
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
2889114238+433
L
D
L
W
L
11
Toronto FCToronto FCTFC
28711104152-1132
W
L
L
L
W
12
DC UnitedDC UnitedDCU
2761293446-1230
L
D
L
D
W
13
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
2885154146-529
L
W
W
L
L
14
Atlanta UnitedAtlanta UnitedATL
2876153348-1527
L
D
W
D
L
15
CF MontrealCF MontrealMTL
2866163556-2124
L
W
L
L
L
Championship Eastern Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

Inter Miami sit second in the Eastern Conference, placing them among the frontrunners for a top playoff seed as the regular season nears its conclusion. New York City FC are tenth in the East, meaning they arrive in Florida needing points urgently to stay in touch with the playoff positions above them.

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