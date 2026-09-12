How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Major League Soccer - Game Week 25 12 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Nu Stadium

Today's game between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC will kick off at 13 Sept 2026, 00:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Angel Guillermo Hoyos takes charge of Inter Miami for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are listed for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released ahead of kick-off. Updates will be added closer to the match as they become available.

BJ Callaghan has similarly not confirmed a projected XI or squad details for Nashville SC. No absences or suspensions have been listed for the visitors at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Inter Miami head into this fixture with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Chicago Fire on September 10, which followed a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United. The standout result in that run was a 7-1 thrashing of CF Montreal, though losses to Toronto FC and Philadelphia Union bookend the sequence. Miami have scored 13 goals and conceded eight across those five outings.

Nashville arrive with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to Toronto FC on September 9, ending a run that had included a 4-0 win over FC Cincinnati and a 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew. Nashville have scored eight goals and conceded four across those five matches, with their defensive record among the stronger in the conference.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on August 16, 2026, when Nashville SC beat Inter Miami 4-1 at home in MLS. The two sides also met twice in the CONCACAF Champions Cup earlier this year, drawing 0-0 in Nashville and 1-1 in Miami. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Nashville hold three wins to Inter Miami's one, with one draw.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Nashville SC currently sit first while Inter Miami CF are placed second.