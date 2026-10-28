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Major League Soccer
team-logoInter Miami CF
Nu Stadium
team-logoFC Cincinnati
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Watch Inter Miami CF vs. FC Cincinnati live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Inter Miami CF vs FC Cincinnati
Inter Miami CF
FC Cincinnati
Major League Soccer

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

United StatesApple TV
United KingdomApple TV
CanadaApple TV
IndiaApple TV

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs FC Cincinnati with a VPN

  1. Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  2. Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below).
  3. Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  4. Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  5. Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Argentina

Apple TV

Apple TV

Australia

Apple TV

Apple TV

Bolivia

Apple TV

Apple TV

Brazil

Apple TV

Apple TV

Canada

Apple TV

Apple TV

Chile

Apple TV

Apple TV

Colombia

Apple TV

Apple TV

Egypt

Apple TV

Apple TV

India

Apple TV

Apple TV

Indonesia

Apple TV

Apple TV

Mexico

Apple TV

Apple TV

Mongolia

Apple TV

Apple TV

Mozambique

Apple TV

Apple TV

Namibia

Apple TV

Apple TV

Niger

Apple TV

Apple TV

Pakistan

Apple TV

Apple TV

Paraguay

Apple TV

Apple TV

Peru

Apple TV

Apple TV

Saudi Arabia

Apple TV

Apple TV

South Africa / Swaziland

Apple TV

Apple TV

Suriname

SCCN

SCCN

Ukraine

Apple TV

Apple TV

United States (USA)

Apple TV

Apple TV

Venezuela

Apple TV

Apple TV

Zimbabwe

Apple TV

Apple TV

Match Preview

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 32
Nu Stadium

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF vs FC Cincinnati Probable lineups

Manager

  • K. Gonzalez


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