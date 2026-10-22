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How to watch Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Universitatea Craiova with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Estadi de la FAF

Today's game between Inter Club d'Escaldes and Universitatea Craiova will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Universitatea Craiova today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Inter Club d'Escaldes are managed by Felip Ortiz, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Universitatea Craiova are led by Filipe Coelho, and no injury or suspension news has been confirmed for the away squad at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Inter Club d'Escaldes have won four of their last five matches, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-0 Conference League defeat to Mjaellby on October 15. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 win over Atletic Escaldes in the 1. Division on October 18. Earlier in the run, they recorded back-to-back 3-0 victories against FC Rangers and CE Carroi. Across those five fixtures, d'Escaldes scored 12 goals and conceded four.

Universitatea Craiova have also won four of their last five games, drawing the remaining match 1-1 against Getafe in the Conference League on October 15. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Superliga win over FCV Farul Constanta on October 18. A 5-0 home victory over FC FCSB earlier in the run highlights their attacking output. Craiova scored nine goals and conceded one across those five fixtures, a record that reflects both their clinical finishing and defensive discipline.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Inter Club d'Escaldes and Universitatea Craiova. This fixture appears to be the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League standings, Universitatea Craiova sit in 19th place while Inter Club d'Escaldes are placed 33rd, giving the Romanian side the superior position in the table heading into this match.