How to watch Indonesia vs Bangladesh with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

FIFA ASEAN Cup - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 08:30

Today's game between Indonesia and Bangladesh will kick off at 1 Oct 2026, 13:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Indonesia vs Bangladesh today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Team news for Indonesia is yet to be confirmed ahead of this fixture, with no injury or suspension information currently available. Full squad details are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Bangladesh are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. Updates on probable lineups, injuries, and suspensions will be added as they become available.

Form

Indonesia arrive in this match with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Malaysia in the FIFA ASEAN Cup, and their only loss in that run was a 3-0 defeat to Vietnam in the ASEAN Championship. They beat Singapore 2-0 in their previous FIFA ASEAN Cup match and have shown the ability to keep clean sheets, doing so twice in five outings.

Bangladesh's recent form tells a different story. They have lost four of their last five matches, with their only win coming against San Marino in a friendly. In the FIFA ASEAN Cup alone, they have conceded four goals without scoring, losing to both Singapore and Malaysia. That run of results underlines the size of the task facing them in this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

Indonesia and Bangladesh have met rarely, and the historical record between the two sides is limited. The most recent encounter ended in a 0-0 draw in a friendly in June 2022. Prior to that, the sides met in November 2008, when Indonesia won 2-0. Across both meetings, Indonesia have the stronger record, and Bangladesh are yet to register a win in the series.

Standings

Premier Division Grp. A Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Malaysia MAL 2 1 1 0 3 0 +3 4 D W 2 Indonesia IDN 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4 D W 3 Singapore SIN 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1 3 W L 4 Bangladesh BGD 2 0 0 2 0 4 -4 0 L L Qualification to next stage

In the Premier Division Group A standings, Indonesia currently sit in second place, while Bangladesh are fourth. The gap between the sides in the table reflects the contrasting fortunes both teams have experienced in the FIFA ASEAN Cup so far.