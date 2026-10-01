Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FIFA ASEAN Cup
team-logoIndonesia
team-logoBangladesh
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Indonesia vs Bangladesh: Worldwide FIFA ASEAN Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Indonesia vs Bangladesh
Indonesia
Bangladesh
FIFA ASEAN Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Indonesia vs Bangladesh with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Indonesia and Bangladesh will kick off at 1 Oct 2026, 13:30.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Indonesia vs Bangladesh today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Team news for Indonesia is yet to be confirmed ahead of this fixture, with no injury or suspension information currently available. Full squad details are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Bangladesh are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. Updates on probable lineups, injuries, and suspensions will be added as they become available.

Form

IDN

IDN - Form

TLS
W0-3
VNM
L0-3
SIN
D1-1
SIN
W2-0
MAL
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BGD

BGD - Form

VNM
L3-0
SIN
L1-0
SMR
W1-2
MAL
L0-3
SIN
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Indonesia arrive in this match with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Malaysia in the FIFA ASEAN Cup, and their only loss in that run was a 3-0 defeat to Vietnam in the ASEAN Championship. They beat Singapore 2-0 in their previous FIFA ASEAN Cup match and have shown the ability to keep clean sheets, doing so twice in five outings.

Bangladesh's recent form tells a different story. They have lost four of their last five matches, with their only win coming against San Marino in a friendly. In the FIFA ASEAN Cup alone, they have conceded four goals without scoring, losing to both Singapore and Malaysia. That run of results underlines the size of the task facing them in this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

IndonesiaDrawBangladesh
1
1
0
Friendlies
Indonesia badge
Indonesia
IDN
0
Bangladesh badge
Bangladesh
BGD
0
FT
Friendlies
Bangladesh badge
Bangladesh
BGD
0
Indonesia badge
Indonesia
IDN
2
FT
2Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals0/2
Both teams scored0/2

Indonesia and Bangladesh have met rarely, and the historical record between the two sides is limited. The most recent encounter ended in a 0-0 draw in a friendly in June 2022. Prior to that, the sides met in November 2008, when Indonesia won 2-0. Across both meetings, Indonesia have the stronger record, and Bangladesh are yet to register a win in the series.

Standings

Premier Division Grp. A

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MalaysiaMalaysiaMAL
211030+34
D
W
2
IndonesiaIndonesiaIDN
211020+24
D
W
3
SingaporeSingaporeSIN
210112-13
W
L
4
BangladeshBangladeshBGD
200204-40
L
L
Qualification to next stage

In the Premier Division Group A standings, Indonesia currently sit in second place, while Bangladesh are fourth. The gap between the sides in the table reflects the contrasting fortunes both teams have experienced in the FIFA ASEAN Cup so far.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google