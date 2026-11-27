Indianapolis Colts vs New York Giants kick-off time
The Indianapolis Colts host the New York Giants at Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana) during Week 12 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 29 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).
Colts' QB Anthony Richardson Sr. looks set to make his first start since 2024 for a depleted, 3-8 squad, who just waived former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. They host J.J. McCarthy and the NFC East-leading New York Giants (6-3-1) in a potential Week 12 trap game.
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Indianapolis Colts vs New York Giants Team News
Indianapolis Colts Team News
The Colts enter Week 12 in turmoil following a 26-3 loss to Houston, having fired general manager Chris Ballard and traded away key stars Quenton Nelson, Josh Downs, Keenan Allen, and DeForest Buckner earlier in the cycle.
- Quarterback Change: Indianapolis benched and subsequently released former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones after Week 11, naming Anthony Richardson Sr. as the Week 12 starter. It marks Richardson’s first start in nearly two years, with Riley Leonard serving as QB2 and newly signed Shane Buechele as QB3.
- Season-Ending Loss: Rookie defensive end Caden Curry underwent wrist surgery to repair a torn ligament and was placed on injured reserve for the remainder of the 2026 season. Defensive end Carl Lawson was promoted from the practice squad to fill his spot.
- Secondary & Line Boosts: Star cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf) and left tackle Bernhard Raimann (concussion) both returned to full practice on Wednesday and Thursday after missing Week 11. The Colts also opened the 21-day IR return window for cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (groin), though he sat out Thursday's session after practicing fully on Wednesday.
- Key Absences: Cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (knee), rookie running back Seth McGowan (hamstring), tackle Jalen Travis (knee), tight end Will Mallory (hamstring), and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (calf) missed both Wednesday and Thursday practices. Tight end Drew Ogletree (knee) and wide receiver Deion Burks (personal) returned as full participants on Thursday.
- Offensive Bright Spots: Running back Jonathan Taylor remains the focal point of Indy's eighth-ranked rushing attack, while tight end Tyler Warren needs just 24 receiving yards to break Ken Dilger's franchise record (1,138) for most yards by a Colts tight end in his first two seasons.
New York Giants Team News
Under head coach John Harbaugh, the Giants sit atop the NFC East and are coming off a 23-18 upset win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy continues to lead the offense alongside top target Malik Nabers and running back Cam Skattebo (530 rushing yards, 4 TDs).
- Pass Rush Watch: Edge rusher Abdul Carter, named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after posting two sacks and 12 pressures against Jacksonville, missed both Wednesday and Thursday practices with a calf/ankle issue and illness. Harbaugh described the injury as minor and stated Carter is day-to-day and expected to play.
- Secondary Hit: Starting cornerback Greg Newsome II was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after requiring tightrope surgery for an ankle injury. Additionally, cornerback Dru Phillips (illness) and defensive lineman Shelby Harris (illness) missed both Wednesday and Thursday practices.
- Roster Moves & Practice Updates: To bolster depth, New York signed outside linebacker Dawuane Smoot from the practice squad to the active roster. Tight end Isaiah Likely (groin) and rookie linebacker Arvell Reese (back, NFL rookie leader with 88 tackles) were limited participants on Wednesday and Thursday. Safety Jevón Holland (elbow) and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (groin) practiced in full on Thursday.
IND - Form
- Points scored
- 67
NYG - Form
- Points scored
- 117
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