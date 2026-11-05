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Indianapolis ColtsIndianapolis Colts
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How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game LIVE: Colts look to snap a four game losing streak, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, as well as kick-off time and team news

Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys kick-off time

The Indianapolis Colts host the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana) during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).

Indianapolis (2-6) head into Week 9 having leaked the third-highest amount of points this season. They are attempting to snap a 4-match losing streak and take on a Dallas (3-5) side, who despite their poor record, are the third-highest scorers in the NFL.

How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys Team News

Both teams released exhaustive Wednesday injury reports detailing critical absences, particularly in the Cowboys' defensive secondary and the Colts' front seven.

Dallas Cowboys Team News

The Cowboys have a staggering 16 players on their initial injury report, with their defensive backfield taking the heaviest hit.

Did Not Participate (DNP)

  • Caleb Downs (DB) & P.J. Locke (S): Both starting safeties are currently sidelined in the NFL's concussion protocol following their Week 8 game against Arizona.
  • Jake Ferguson (TE): Left last week's game early and missed practice with a low ankle sprain, though he has a part-time chance to play.
  • Malachi Lawrence (OLB): Sidelined with an ankle injury that coach Brian Schottenheimer noted will cost him multiple weeks.
  • KaVontae Turpin (WR): Missed practice with a rib injury.
  • Von Miller (OLB) (Rest) & Broderick Jones (T) (Personal): Both missed Wednesday's session.

Limited Participants

  • George Pickens (WR): Limited with a hamstring/shoulder issue, though the team expects him to feature heavily on Sunday.
  • Tyler Smith (G) (Ankle), Luke Schoonmaker (TE) (Groin), and Dee Winters (LB) (Calf): All limited.

Full Participants

Joey Porter Jr. (CB) (Ankle), Kenny Clark (DT) (Back), and Jonathan Bullard (DT) (Calf): All practiced fully and are on track to play.

Indianapolis Colts Team News

The Colts are enduring significant organisational turnover, having recently traded away Pro Bowl blocks Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, and are navigating several nagging roster injuries.

Did Not Participate (DNP)

  • Justin Walley (CB): Missed practice with a knee injury that already kept him out of Week 8. He is highly questionable to play on Sunday.
  • Akeem Davis-Gaither (LB) & Andrew Ogletree (TE): Both sat out Wednesday's session with knee injuries.
  • Keenan Allen (WR) & Charvarius Ward (CB): Both sat out completely, though purely for a scheduled veteran rest day.

Limited Participants

Jonathan Taylor (RB): Limited on Wednesday for routine rest. Despite rampant trade deadline rumors and speculation, head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Taylor will not have a limited workload on Sunday.

Full Participants

Anthony Gould (WR) (Concussion protocol) and Bryce Boettcher (LB) (Groin): Both progressed to full participation and should clear thresholds to suit up.

Jalen Travis (T) (Thumb): Was also a full participant.

Indianapolis Colts
IND

Form

Dallas Cowboys
DAL

All Games

Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
42
7
Indianapolis Colts
IND
L
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
16
10
Indianapolis Colts
IND
L
Indianapolis Colts
IND
20
26
Tennessee Titans
TEN
L
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
34
22
Indianapolis Colts
IND
L
Washington Commanders
WAS
13
30
Indianapolis Colts
IND
W
Matches played5
Points scored89

All Games

Dallas Cowboys
DAL
30
33
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
L
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
21
38
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
W
Green Bay Packers
GB
23
13
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
L
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
16
24
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
L
Houston Texans
HOU
30
34
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
W
Matches played5
Points scored131

Head to Head

Indianapolis Colts
Draw
Dallas Cowboys
1
0
4
NFL
Dallas Cowboys badge
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
54
Indianapolis Colts badge
Indianapolis Colts
IND
19
FT
NFL
Indianapolis Colts badge
Indianapolis Colts
IND
23
Dallas Cowboys badge
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
0
FT
NFL Preseason
Dallas Cowboys badge
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
24
Indianapolis Colts badge
Indianapolis Colts
IND
19
FT
NFL
Dallas Cowboys badge
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
42
Indianapolis Colts badge
Indianapolis Colts
IND
7
FT
NFL
Indianapolis Colts badge
Indianapolis Colts
IND
35
Dallas Cowboys badge
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
38
FT
103Points scored158

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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