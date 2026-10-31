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How to watch Independiente Medellin vs Alianza FC with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

Primera A - Game Week 17 1 Nov 2026 - 18:10

Independiente Medellin host Alianza FC in a Colombia Primera A Clausura fixture with both clubs carrying contrasting form and different pressures into the match.

Luis Perea's Medellin side arrive in poor shape. They have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, including defeats to Atletico Nacional twice and Once Caldas, and their position in the table reflects a squad that has struggled to find consistency at either end of the pitch.

Alianza FC, managed by Flabio Torres, travel to Medellin with a measure of confidence. They won their last Primera A outing 1-0 against Internacional de Bogota and have shown they can grind out results, even if their record over five matches remains mixed.

In the Clausura standings, Medellin sit eighth while Alianza are 13th, making this a fixture where both sides have clear incentives. The hosts need a win to push toward the upper half; the visitors need points to climb away from the lower reaches.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds further intrigue. Recent meetings have been tight, with results split across both sides over the last five encounters.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Independiente Medellin vs Alianza FC live, including TV channel and live stream options.

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