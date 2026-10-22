International Coverage

How to watch Iberia 1999 vs Mjaellby with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Mikheil Meskhi Stadium

Today's game between Iberia 1999 and Mjaellby will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Iberia 1999 vs Mjaellby today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Iberia 1999 are managed by Levan Korgalidze, and no injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Mjaellby head coach Andreas Braennstroem has also not confirmed any injury or suspension news for the travelling squad. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Iberia 1999 have recorded three wins and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 win over Dila Gori in the Erovnuli Liga, though they lost 2-0 to St. Truiden in the Conference League on October 15. Earlier results include wins over FC Meshakhte Tkibuli and FC Rustavi, with a defeat to Dinamo Tbilisi the other blemish in the run. Across those five games, Iberia scored five goals and conceded six.

Mjaellby have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Vaesteraas SK in Allsvenskan, though they beat Inter Club d'Escaldes 2-0 in Conference League action on October 15. Earlier in the run, they drew 1-1 with Degerfors and suffered back-to-back defeats to FC Trollhaettan and GAIS. Mjaellby scored three goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Iberia 1999 and Mjaellby are recorded in the available data. This Conference League fixture appears to represent the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League table, Mjaellby sit fifth while Iberia 1999 are placed 33rd, meaning the Swedish side hold a stronger position in the competition heading into this fixture and will be looking to extend that advantage with a positive result in Tbilisi.