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Conference League
team-logoIberia 1999
Mikheil Meskhi Stadium
team-logoMjaellby
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Iberia 1999 vs Mjaellby: Worldwide Conference League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Iberia 1999 vs Mjaellby
Iberia 1999
Mjaellby
Conference League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

Sky Sport Austria 1 / Sky Go Austria

Sky Sport Austria

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

myCANAL / Canal+ Live

Canal+

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

Georgia

Silk Sport / 1TV Georgia

1TV Georgia

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN Sports Connect

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Spain

Movistar+ / Movistar Liga de Campeones

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+ / ViX

Paramount+

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Venezuela

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

How to watch Iberia 1999 vs Mjaellby with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 2
Mikheil Meskhi Stadium

Today's game between Iberia 1999 and Mjaellby will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Iberia 1999 vs Mjaellby today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Iberia 1999 vs Mjaellby Probable lineups

Manager

  • L. Korgalidze

Iberia 1999 are managed by Levan Korgalidze, and no injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Mjaellby head coach Andreas Braennstroem has also not confirmed any injury or suspension news for the travelling squad. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

IBE

IBE - Form

FSR
W0-2
DTB
L1-2
FCM
W1-2
STT
L2-0
DIG
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
MJA

MJA - Form

GAI
L0-3
TRO
L1-0
DEG
D1-1
ESC
W2-0
VAS
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Iberia 1999 have recorded three wins and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 win over Dila Gori in the Erovnuli Liga, though they lost 2-0 to St. Truiden in the Conference League on October 15. Earlier results include wins over FC Meshakhte Tkibuli and FC Rustavi, with a defeat to Dinamo Tbilisi the other blemish in the run. Across those five games, Iberia scored five goals and conceded six.

Mjaellby have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Vaesteraas SK in Allsvenskan, though they beat Inter Club d'Escaldes 2-0 in Conference League action on October 15. Earlier in the run, they drew 1-1 with Degerfors and suffered back-to-back defeats to FC Trollhaettan and GAIS. Mjaellby scored three goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Iberia 1999 and Mjaellby are recorded in the available data. This Conference League fixture appears to represent the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
2
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
110030+33
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
110042+23
W
4
AtalantaAtalantaATA
110031+23
W
5
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
110020+23
W
5
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
110020+23
W
7
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
110032+13
W
7
LuganoLuganoLUG
110032+13
W
9
MonacoMonacoASM
110021+13
W
10
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
110021+13
W
10
BrannBrannBRA
110021+13
W
10
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
110021+13
W
13
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
110010+13
W
13
GentGentGNT
110010+13
W
15
GetafeGetafeGET
10101101
D
15
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
10101101
D
15
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
10101101
D
15
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
10101101
D
19
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
10101101
D
19
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
10101101
D
19
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
10101101
D
19
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
10101101
D
23
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
100123-10
L
23
JablonecJablonecJAB
100123-10
L
25
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
100112-10
L
25
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
100112-10
L
25
AjaxAjaxAJX
100112-10
L
28
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
100112-10
L
29
AGFAGFAGF
100101-10
L
29
ThunThunTHU
100101-10
L
31
KuPSKuPSKUP
100124-20
L
32
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
100113-20
L
33
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
100102-20
L
33
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
100102-20
L
35
BragaBragaBRA
100103-30
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
100104-40
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Conference League table, Mjaellby sit fifth while Iberia 1999 are placed 33rd, meaning the Swedish side hold a stronger position in the competition heading into this fixture and will be looking to extend that advantage with a positive result in Tbilisi.

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