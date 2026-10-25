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Premier League
team-logoHull City
The MKM Stadium
team-logoBrentford
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TV Guide & Streaming
Hull City vs Brentford
Hull City
Brentford
Premier League

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Website

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Bolivia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Brazil

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Chad

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Chile

Disney+

disneyplus.com

China

Migu

miguvideo.com

Colombia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

India

JioHotstar

hotstar.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Libya

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Mauritania

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Pakistan

myco

myco.io

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

South Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Turkey

beIN CONNECT

todtv.com.tr

United States

Peacock

peacocktv.com

Venezuela

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Match Preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 8
The MKM Stadium

Hull City host Brentford at the MKM Stadium in a Premier League fixture that matters for contrasting reasons on either side of the touchline.

Sergej Jakirovic's Hull have found wins hard to come by in recent weeks, and the pressure that comes with a run of poor results is beginning to settle over the club. Three defeats in their last five league matches have left the Tigers needing a response at home, where their supporters will be expecting more.

Brentford arrive in Yorkshire having lost narrowly to Liverpool last time out, a 2-1 defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium settled by a late Alexander Isak winner off the bench. Keith Andrews's side showed they could compete before being undone late on, and they will want to return to winning ways quickly.

The Bees sit above Hull in the Premier League table, meaning the Tigers need the points more urgently. For Hull, a home win would do more than just lift their mood — it would close the gap on a Brentford side that has shown genuine quality this season.

Brentford travel with two suspensions and injury concerns in midfield, which could open the door for Hull to exploit. Whether Jakirovic's side have the attacking quality to take advantage remains the central question.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Hull City vs Brentford, including TV channel, live stream options and kick-off time.

Team news & squads

Hull City vs Brentford Probable lineups

3-4-3
Hull City crest
Hull City
HUL
page.match.formation.title
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
4-2-3-1
K. TzolakisK. TzolakisJ. EganJ. EganS. AjayiS. AjayiL. HerringtonL. HerringtonR. GilesR. GilesR. SlaterR. SlaterT. IroegbunamT. IroegbunamL. CoyleL. CoyleM. BelloumiM. BelloumiO. McBurnieO. McBurnieteam-logoE. StroudC. KelleherC. KelleherS. van den BergS. van den BergK. Lewis-PotterK. Lewis-PotterK. AjerK. AjerM. KayodeM. KayodeM. DamsgaardM. DamsgaardM. SangareM. SangareJ. AnthonyJ. AnthonyK. SchadeK. SchadeM. JensenM. JensenI. ThiagoI. Thiago
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
3-4-3
Hull City

Starting XI

Brentford

Manager

  • S. Jakirovic
  • K. Andrews

Hull City head into this match with a significant injury list. Jack Butland, Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Ilyas Ansah, Matt Targett, Charlie Hughes and Nobel Mendy are all sidelined. Jakirovic's projected XI is expected to feature Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, with a back line of John Egan, Semi Ajayi, Lucas Herrington and Ryan Giles, and Oli McBurnie leading the attack.

Brentford are without Antoni Milambo and Joshua Dasilva through injury, while Yehor Yarmoliuk and Vitaly Janelt are both suspended. Andrews's projected XI is set to feature Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, with Sepp van den Berg, Keane Lewis-Potter and Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer in defence, and Igor Thiago expected to lead the line.

Form

HUL

HUL - Form

SUN
L1-0
CHE
D2-2
NEW
L2-1
EVE
D2-2
FUL
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BRE

BRE - Form

BOU
D2-2
REA
W1-2
CHE
W3-0
AVL
D2-2
LIV
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Hull City have won none of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw and four defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 Premier League loss to Fulham, and they also fell to Newcastle United in that run. The Tigers did draw twice — 2-2 against both Everton and Chelsea — but have scored just six goals across those five games while conceding seven.

Brentford's recent form is more encouraging. They have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five matches. The standout result was a 3-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea, though they followed that with a 1-2 defeat to Liverpool most recently. Across those five games, the Bees scored eight goals and conceded seven, pointing to an attack-minded but at times open defensive record.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Hull CityDrawBrentford
1
2
2
Championship
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
1
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
5
FT
Championship
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
1
FT
Championship
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
5
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
1
FT
Championship
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
2
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
FT
Championship
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
1
FT
6Goals Scored12
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2020 in the Championship, when Brentford won 5-1 at the MKM Stadium. Across the five previous head-to-head fixtures on record, all played in the Championship, Brentford hold the stronger overall record with two wins to Hull's one, and two draws. Brentford have scored 13 goals in those five matches compared to Hull's six.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
8701209+1121
L
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
8701135+821
W
W
W
L
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
7511235+1816
W
W
W
W
D
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
84131715+213
L
W
W
L
D
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
8323912-311
W
W
D
W
L
7
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
8
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
724196+310
D
L
D
W
D
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
824289-110
L
L
D
W
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
83141216-410
D
L
W
L
W
11
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
12
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
8233810-29
W
W
D
L
D
13
FulhamFulhamFUL
8224810-28
W
W
L
D
D
14
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
15
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
7142101007
D
D
D
L
D
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
7214917-87
L
W
D
L
W
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
7133913-46
W
L
L
D
D
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
8134610-46
D
L
L
L
W
19
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
8206615-96
L
L
W
W
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
7115614-84
L
L
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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