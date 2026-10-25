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Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 10:00 The MKM Stadium

Hull City host Brentford at the MKM Stadium in a Premier League fixture that matters for contrasting reasons on either side of the touchline.

Sergej Jakirovic's Hull have found wins hard to come by in recent weeks, and the pressure that comes with a run of poor results is beginning to settle over the club. Three defeats in their last five league matches have left the Tigers needing a response at home, where their supporters will be expecting more.

Brentford arrive in Yorkshire having lost narrowly to Liverpool last time out, a 2-1 defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium settled by a late Alexander Isak winner off the bench. Keith Andrews's side showed they could compete before being undone late on, and they will want to return to winning ways quickly.

The Bees sit above Hull in the Premier League table, meaning the Tigers need the points more urgently. For Hull, a home win would do more than just lift their mood — it would close the gap on a Brentford side that has shown genuine quality this season.

Brentford travel with two suspensions and injury concerns in midfield, which could open the door for Hull to exploit. Whether Jakirovic's side have the attacking quality to take advantage remains the central question.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Hull City vs Brentford, including TV channel, live stream options and kick-off time.

Team news & squads

Hull City head into this match with a significant injury list. Jack Butland, Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Ilyas Ansah, Matt Targett, Charlie Hughes and Nobel Mendy are all sidelined. Jakirovic's projected XI is expected to feature Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, with a back line of John Egan, Semi Ajayi, Lucas Herrington and Ryan Giles, and Oli McBurnie leading the attack.

Brentford are without Antoni Milambo and Joshua Dasilva through injury, while Yehor Yarmoliuk and Vitaly Janelt are both suspended. Andrews's projected XI is set to feature Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, with Sepp van den Berg, Keane Lewis-Potter and Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer in defence, and Igor Thiago expected to lead the line.

Form

Hull City have won none of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw and four defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 Premier League loss to Fulham, and they also fell to Newcastle United in that run. The Tigers did draw twice — 2-2 against both Everton and Chelsea — but have scored just six goals across those five games while conceding seven.

Brentford's recent form is more encouraging. They have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five matches. The standout result was a 3-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea, though they followed that with a 1-2 defeat to Liverpool most recently. Across those five games, the Bees scored eight goals and conceded seven, pointing to an attack-minded but at times open defensive record.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2020 in the Championship, when Brentford won 5-1 at the MKM Stadium. Across the five previous head-to-head fixtures on record, all played in the Championship, Brentford hold the stronger overall record with two wins to Hull's one, and two draws. Brentford have scored 13 goals in those five matches compared to Hull's six.