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Premier League
team-logoHull City
The MKM Stadium
team-logoAston Villa
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Hull City vs Aston Villa: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Hull City vs Aston Villa
Hull City
Aston Villa
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Hull City vs Aston Villa with a VPN

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Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 3
The MKM Stadium

Today's game between Hull City and Aston Villa will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 17:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hull City vs Aston Villa today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Hull City vs Aston Villa Probable lineups

3-4-3
Hull City crest
Hull City
HUL
Formation
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
19K. Tzolakis32N. Mendy15J. Egan6S. Ajayi29L. Gourna-Douath2L. Coyle3R. Giles27R. Slater10M. Belloumi9O. McBurnie21E. Stroud1Z. Suzuki3V. Nilsson Lindeloef22I. Maatsen2M. Cash14P. Torres53G. Hemmings8B. Kamara10E. Buendia7J. McGinn6R. Barkley11N. Jackson
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
3-4-3
Hull City

Starting XI

Aston Villa

Manager

  • S. Jakirovic
  • U. Emery

Sergej Jakirovic has a number of absentees to contend with for Hull. Jack Butland, Oscar Zambrano, Darko Gyabi, Charlie Hughes, Eliot Matazo, Joe Gelhardt, and Matt Crooks are all unavailable through injury. The projected XI includes Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, with a back four of Nobel Mendy, John Egan, Semi Ajayi, and Regan Slater. Lewie Coyle, Ryan Giles, Hidemasa Morita, and Mohamed Belloumi are named in midfield, with Oli McBurnie and Elliot Stroud leading the attack.

Unai Emery is without Joao Gomes through suspension, while Brian Madjo, Amadou Onana, Johan Manzambi, and Leon Goretzka are sidelined with injuries. Villa's projected XI sees Zion Suzuki start in goal, with Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Ian Maatsen, Matty Cash, and Pau Torres in defence. George Hemmings and Boubacar Kamara provide cover in midfield alongside Emiliano Buendia, John McGinn, and Ross Barkley, with Nicolas Jackson leading the line. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

HUL

HUL - Form

SGE
L2-0
NCE
D0-0
MUN
W2-0
STK
W1-1
COV
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5
AVL

AVL - Form

FCB
L2-1
PSG
L2-1
BMG
L2-1
BHA
L4-0
ARS
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Hull City head into this fixture with three wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premier League victory over Coventry City on August 29, and they also beat Manchester United 2-0 in the league on August 22. A Carabao Cup win over Stoke City sits between those two results. The Tigers' only blemish in competitive football was a 1-1 draw against Nice in a pre-season friendly, while a 2-0 friendly loss to Eintracht Frankfurt is the sole defeat in that run. Hull have shown defensive solidity in their Premier League outings, keeping a clean sheet in both top-flight matches.

Aston Villa have lost all five of their most recent matches across all competitions. Their latest defeat was a 1-0 Premier League loss to Arsenal on August 31, following a 4-0 Premier League reverse against Brighton on August 23. Villa were also beaten 2-1 by Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup and dropped friendly matches against both Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich. Across those five games, Villa have scored three goals and conceded ten.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Hull CityDrawAston Villa
1
3
1
Championship
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
2
FT
Championship
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
3
FT
Championship
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
FT
Championship
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
1
FT
Premier League
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
2
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
FT
6Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on January 19, 2019, when Aston Villa and Hull City drew 2-2 in the Championship. Across the five most recent fixtures on record, Hull hold one outright win — a 2-0 Premier League victory at home on February 10, 2015 — while Villa claimed a 3-1 away win at the MKM Stadium in August 2018. The remaining three matches produced two draws and one further Villa victory, with neither side able to claim a dominant record across the series.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
220062+46
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
3
Hull CityHull CityHUL
220030+36
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
220075+26
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
312064+25
W
D
D
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
211041+34
D
W
7
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
211042+24
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
211031+24
D
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
211021+14
D
W
10
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
210174+33
L
W
11
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210154+13
W
L
12
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
21012203
W
L
13
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
310248-43
L
L
W
14
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
201123-11
D
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
201123-11
D
L
16
FulhamFulhamFUL
200224-20
L
L
17
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
200204-40
L
L
18
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
200216-50
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
200205-50
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
200205-50
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Hull City sit third after two matches, while Aston Villa are 19th with no points from their opening two fixtures.

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