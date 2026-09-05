How to watch Hull City vs Aston Villa with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 3 5 Sept 2026 - 12:30 The MKM Stadium

Today's game between Hull City and Aston Villa will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 17:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hull City vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sergej Jakirovic has a number of absentees to contend with for Hull. Jack Butland, Oscar Zambrano, Darko Gyabi, Charlie Hughes, Eliot Matazo, Joe Gelhardt, and Matt Crooks are all unavailable through injury. The projected XI includes Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, with a back four of Nobel Mendy, John Egan, Semi Ajayi, and Regan Slater. Lewie Coyle, Ryan Giles, Hidemasa Morita, and Mohamed Belloumi are named in midfield, with Oli McBurnie and Elliot Stroud leading the attack.

Unai Emery is without Joao Gomes through suspension, while Brian Madjo, Amadou Onana, Johan Manzambi, and Leon Goretzka are sidelined with injuries. Villa's projected XI sees Zion Suzuki start in goal, with Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Ian Maatsen, Matty Cash, and Pau Torres in defence. George Hemmings and Boubacar Kamara provide cover in midfield alongside Emiliano Buendia, John McGinn, and Ross Barkley, with Nicolas Jackson leading the line. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Hull City head into this fixture with three wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premier League victory over Coventry City on August 29, and they also beat Manchester United 2-0 in the league on August 22. A Carabao Cup win over Stoke City sits between those two results. The Tigers' only blemish in competitive football was a 1-1 draw against Nice in a pre-season friendly, while a 2-0 friendly loss to Eintracht Frankfurt is the sole defeat in that run. Hull have shown defensive solidity in their Premier League outings, keeping a clean sheet in both top-flight matches.

Aston Villa have lost all five of their most recent matches across all competitions. Their latest defeat was a 1-0 Premier League loss to Arsenal on August 31, following a 4-0 Premier League reverse against Brighton on August 23. Villa were also beaten 2-1 by Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup and dropped friendly matches against both Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich. Across those five games, Villa have scored three goals and conceded ten.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on January 19, 2019, when Aston Villa and Hull City drew 2-2 in the Championship. Across the five most recent fixtures on record, Hull hold one outright win — a 2-0 Premier League victory at home on February 10, 2015 — while Villa claimed a 3-1 away win at the MKM Stadium in August 2018. The remaining three matches produced two draws and one further Villa victory, with neither side able to claim a dominant record across the series.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Hull City sit third after two matches, while Aston Villa are 19th with no points from their opening two fixtures.