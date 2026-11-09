How to watch Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool Academy with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

EFL Trophy - Game Week 3 10 Nov 2026 - 14:00 John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town host Liverpool Academy at John Smith's Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with the Terriers looking to build on a strong recent run in League One.

Huddersfield come into this fixture in decent shape. Three wins from their last five matches have given the club momentum, and they will want to carry that form into a competition where group-stage progress is still within reach.

Liverpool Academy arrive in West Yorkshire having experienced mixed results across their recent fixtures. A draw against Chelsea Academy and a win over Reading Academy in the Premier Reserve League 1 showed quality, but a loss to Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Trophy earlier this campaign will have sharpened their focus for this group-stage encounter.

For Huddersfield, the EFL Trophy offers a chance to rotate and still claim meaningful silverware. The club currently sit top of the Northern Group H standings, which gives this match added importance as they look to secure a knockout-round berth.

Liverpool Academy sit third in the same group and need a positive result to keep their qualification hopes alive. The young Reds have shown they can score goals, and their attacking output in the Premier Reserve League 1 has been encouraging.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool Academy, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads