How to watch Houston Texans vs New York Giants NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Houston Texans vs New York Giants kick-off time

25 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Reliant Stadium

The Houston Texans will host the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium (Houston, Texas), during Week 7 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 25 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (5pm GMT).

The Texans (2-4) have steadied the ship with back-to-back wins, but they are still searching for their first victory of the season at home. The Giants sit top of the NFC East and have the only positive record in the division, but they did suffer a 34-27 loss to New Orleans last week.

How to watch Houston Texans vs New York Giants

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports+

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Houston Texans vs New York Giants Team News

New York Giants Team News

The big story for "Big Blue" is under center. Head coach John Harbaugh has benched Jameis Winston in favour of J.J. McCarthy, who gets his first career start for the Giants. McCarthy came off the bench in Week 6, throwing for 243 yards in nearly a single quarter during a failed comeback against the Saints. He takes over an offense that has started three different quarterbacks this year following Jaxson Dart's season-ending knee injury.

Defense Hits : The defense faces notable setbacks. Starting inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and starting cornerback Greg Newsome II (concussion) both missed practice on consecutive days. Safety Jevon Holland is also moving through concussion protocol but managed limited practice.

Offensive Line Relief : On the bright side, the Giants' top three offensive tackles—Andrew Thomas (groin), Jermaine Eluemunor (calf), and Marcus Mbow—all returned to practice in some capacity on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday.

Roster Boost : Cornerback Paulson Adebo has had his 21-day practice window opened to return from Injured Reserve.

Houston Texans Team News

The Texans are building momentum after back-to-back wins, fueled by C.J. Stroud, who won AFC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 312 yards and 3 TDs against Jacksonville. His weapon arsenal just got a massive upgrade.

Wide Receiver Upgrades : Star wideout Tank Dell is set to make his long-awaited debut after recovering from a horrific knee injury that sidelined him for nearly two years. Additionally, newly acquired superstar Marvin Harrison (traded from Arizona last week) is expected to be far more integrated into the game plan after making a limited debut in Week 6. They join an already stacked room featuring Nico Collins and Jaylin Noel.

Backfield & Defense Concerns : Running back David Montgomery (groin) missed practice again, casting serious doubt on his availability. Expect Woody Marks to carry the load if Montgomery sits out. Defensively, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and safety Reed Blankenship (concussion/hand) sat out practice, while safety Jalen Pitre (shoulder) remains highly questionable.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks