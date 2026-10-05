How to watch Honduras vs Jamaica with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 4 5 Oct 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between Honduras and Jamaica will kick off at 6 Oct 2026, 03:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Honduras vs Jamaica today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Honduras have not confirmed their squad ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information has been released at this stage, and the projected starting XI will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Jamaica have also yet to release official team news. Updates on any absentees and the likely lineup will follow in the build-up to the match.

Form

Honduras have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Martinique in the CONCACAF Nations League, though that followed a 1-0 win over Jamaica in the previous group game. A 3-2 loss to Suriname, a draw with Peru, and an earlier defeat to Argentina complete a difficult run. Honduras scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Jamaica have won two and lost three of their last five, with no draws in the sequence. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over El Salvador in the Nations League, which came after a 1-0 defeat to Honduras in the previous round. A 3-2 win over Guatemala earlier in the group stage shows the Reggae Boyz can produce results, though losses to South Africa and Nigeria in friendly action highlight ongoing inconsistency. Jamaica scored six goals and conceded seven across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 win for Honduras, a CONCACAF Nations League fixture played in September 2026 with Jamaica as the home team. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Jamaica hold the stronger record with three wins to Honduras's one, and one match ending level. The series has been competitive throughout, with recent encounters spanning Nations League group stages and World Cup qualification, and Jamaica have generally had the upper hand despite Honduras claiming the most recent result.

Standings

A Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Suriname SUR 3 2 1 0 5 3 +2 7 D W W 2 Jamaica JAM 3 2 0 1 5 3 +2 6 W L W 3 Guatemala GTM 3 1 1 1 8 3 +5 4 D W L 4 Honduras HON 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3 L W L 5 Martinique MAR 3 1 0 2 4 6 -2 3 W L L 6 El Salvador SLV 3 1 0 2 3 9 -6 3 L L W Championship Playoff Relegation

In CONCACAF Nations League Group 2, Jamaica currently sit second while Honduras are fourth. The gap between the sides gives this fixture added edge, with Honduras needing a result to close the distance and Jamaica aiming to consolidate their position in the top half of the table.