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International Coverage

Match Preview

Bundesliga - Game Week 7 25 Oct 2026 - 10:30 SNP Arena

Bayer Leverkusen travel to the SNP Arena in Sinsheim to face TSG Hoffenheim in a Bundesliga fixture that finds the two clubs in starkly different places this season.

Hoffenheim sit 14th in the table and are searching for consistency under Christian Ilzer. Two wins from their opening eight Bundesliga matches tell a story of a side that has struggled to string results together, and Ilzer's squad will be desperate to make home advantage count.

Leverkusen arrive in form that few sides in Germany can match right now. Carles Martinez's team have won all five of their last fixtures across all competitions, and they currently occupy fourth place in the Bundesliga standings.

Patrik Schick has been in exceptional touch for the visitors. The Czech striker scored for the sixth consecutive Bundesliga game in Leverkusen's most recent league outing, a record for the club, and his partnership with Moussa Diaby gives Martinez a forward line full of threat.

For Hoffenheim, the need for points is pressing. Their Europa League campaign has also been difficult, though a 3-0 home win over Lyon in midweek offered a genuine lift and a sign that this group can perform when the conditions are right.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen live.

Team news & squads

Christian Ilzer names his Hoffenheim side without Albian Hajdari, Patrick Wimmer, and Nathan De Cat, all of whom are absent through injury. The projected XI sees Oliver Baumann start in goal, with a back line built around Robin Hranac and Koki Machida, while Adam Hlozek and Adam Daghim are among those named in attack alongside Tim Lemperle.

Carles Martinez has his own absentees to manage, with Eliesse Ben Seghir, Christian Kofane, Guela Doue, and Martin Terrier all missing through injury. The Leverkusen coach is expected to field a side including Mark Flekken in goal, Edmond Tapsoba and Facundo Medina in central defence, and Ibrahim Maza in his usual influential role in midfield, with Patrik Schick leading the attack.

Form

Hoffenheim head into this match having won two of their last five fixtures, with two defeats and one further loss rounding out a mixed run. Their most recent outing produced a 3-0 victory over Lyon in the Europa League, a result that offered real encouragement after back-to-back Bundesliga defeats against Borussia Moenchengladbach and Hamburger SV, the latter ending 3-2. Across those five matches, Hoffenheim scored nine goals and conceded ten, a return that reflects the inconsistency that has defined their season.

Leverkusen have been in a different gear entirely, winning all five of their last matches without a single defeat. Martinez's side beat Freiburg 2-1 in the Bundesliga before travelling to Crete and defeating OFI Kreta 2-0 in the Europa League. A 4-0 win at Lech Poznan and a dramatic 4-3 victory at Mainz also feature in that sequence. In those five games, Leverkusen scored twelve goals and conceded just four.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2026, when Hoffenheim won 1-0 at home in the Bundesliga. Looking across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Hoffenheim have claimed two victories to Leverkusen's three, with the most recent Leverkusen win a 1-2 away success at the SNP Arena in August 2025. The series has produced goals at both ends consistently, and the balance of results reflects how competitive this fixture has been in recent seasons.