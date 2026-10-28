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Premiership
team-logoHeart of Midlothian
Tynecastle Park
team-logoRangers
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TV Guide & Streaming
Heart of Midlothian vs Rangers
Heart of Midlothian
Rangers
Premiership

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United StatesParamount+
United KingdomSky Sports Football

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International Coverage

Country / Territory

Broadcaster

Broadcaster Homepage

Australia

beIN Sports Connect

beinsports.com

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport 3P

tvarenasport.com

Great Britain

Sky Sports Football

skysports.com

Greece

MagentaSport 3

magentasport.de

Ireland Republic

Sky Sports Football

skysports.com

Israel

Sport 5max

sport5.co.il

Italy

Como TV

comotv.com

Kosovo

Arena 5 Premium

tvarenasport.com

Macedonia

Arena 5 Premium

tvarenasport.com

Montenegro

Arena 5 Premium

tvarenasport.com

Russia

Telekanal Futbol

football-tv.ru

San Marino

Como TV

comotv.com

Serbia

Arena 5 Premium

tvarenasport.com

Slovenia

ŠTV 3

sport-tv.si

United States (USA)

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Match Preview

crest
Premiership - Game Week 11
Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian host Rangers at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh in a Scottish Premiership fixture that pits two clubs moving in very different directions.

Wouter Vrancken's Hearts come into this one with mixed recent form. A 7-1 defeat to Celtic remains fresh in the memory, and a midweek Conference League loss to Trabzonspor added to the pressure on the Edinburgh side. Their 1-0 win over Motherwell last weekend offered some relief, but the margin for error at Tynecastle is thinning.

Rangers arrive in considerably better shape. Derek McInnes has his side winning consistently in the Premiership, and back-to-back victories over Celtic — including a 1-0 win in the league and a 3-0 League Cup success — signal a squad with genuine confidence.

In the Premiership table, Rangers sit above Hearts, and the visitors will be looking to extend that gap with a positive result in the capital.

This is a fixture that tends to produce goals and drama at Tynecastle, and recent meetings between the sides have done little to change that reputation.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

Team news & squads

Heart of Midlothian vs Rangers Probable lineups

Manager

  • W. Vrancken

Wouter Vrancken oversees Hearts as they prepare for this Premiership fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Derek McInnes leads Rangers into the match, with team news for the visitors also yet to be confirmed. Further squad information will be provided ahead of the game.

Form

HEA

HEA - Form

MIR
W5-0
FCN
D1-1
CEL
L7-1
TRS
L2-0
MOT
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
RAN

RAN - Form

CEL
W3-0
CEL
W0-1
KIL
W3-1
DUF
D2-2
JOH
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Hearts have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Motherwell in the Premiership, though that followed a 2-0 Conference League defeat to Trabzonspor and a 7-1 loss to Celtic. Earlier in the run, they beat St. Mirren 5-0. Across those five matches, Hearts scored nine goals and conceded eleven.

Rangers have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with the only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw with Dundee FC. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 win over St. Johnstone, and they also beat Celtic 1-0 in the Premiership and 3-0 in the League Cup. Rangers scored ten goals and conceded three across that five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Heart of MidlothianDrawRangers
3
0
2
Premiership
Heart of Midlothian badge
Heart of Midlothian
HEA
2
Rangers badge
Rangers
RAN
1
FT
Premiership
Rangers badge
Rangers
RAN
4
Heart of Midlothian badge
Heart of Midlothian
HEA
2
FT
Premiership
Heart of Midlothian badge
Heart of Midlothian
HEA
2
Rangers badge
Rangers
RAN
1
FT
Premiership
Rangers badge
Rangers
RAN
0
Heart of Midlothian badge
Heart of Midlothian
HEA
2
FT
Premiership
Heart of Midlothian badge
Heart of Midlothian
HEA
1
Rangers badge
Rangers
RAN
3
FT
9Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The two clubs have met five times in recent Premiership history, with the series closely contested. Hearts won the most recent meeting 2-1 at Tynecastle in May 2026, and also claimed a 2-1 home victory in December 2025. Rangers won 4-2 at Ibrox in February 2026 and 3-1 at Tynecastle in February 2025, with Hearts also winning 2-0 at Ibrox in September 2025. The sides have shared ten goals across the last five meetings, with Hearts edging the overall head-to-head record in that period.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
CelticCelticCEL
10901256+1927
W
W
W
L
W
2
RangersRangersRAN
10721177+1023
W
D
W
W
W
3
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
106132215+719
W
L
W
D
L
4
Dundee UnitedDundee UnitedDUU
104331414015
W
D
W
W
D
5
Dundee FCDundee FCDUF
104241412+214
L
D
W
W
L
6
St. MirrenSt. MirrenMIR
104151118-713
W
L
L
L
L
7
FalkirkFalkirkFAL
103341212012
W
W
L
D
W
8
St. JohnstoneSt. JohnstoneJOH
103341115-412
L
D
W
D
L
9
AberdeenAberdeenABE
103251213-111
L
W
L
D
W
10
MotherwellMotherwellMOT
102261118-78
L
L
L
L
L
11
KilmarnockKilmarnockKIL
102261023-138
L
W
L
D
W
12
HibernianHibernianHIB
102171016-67
L
L
L
D
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff

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