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How to watch Heart of Midlothian vs Hibernian with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

League Cup - Semi Finals 1 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian host Hibernian at Tynecastle Park in the League Cup, with Edinburgh's two clubs meeting in a cup tie that carries its own weight regardless of the table.

Wouter Vrancken's Hearts side come into this fixture having drawn 2-2 with Rangers in their last outing, a result that followed a 7-1 defeat to Celtic and a loss to Trabzonspor in the Conference League. It has been a turbulent stretch, though a 2-0 win at Motherwell offered some stability.

Hibernian, managed by Marink Reedijk, have struggled for consistency in the Premiership. They have lost three of their last five league matches, with defeats to Celtic, Falkirk, and Dundee United, and they arrive in Gorgie looking to arrest a difficult run.

The head-to-head record in recent meetings has tilted toward Hearts. Hibernian will need to reverse that trend on their rivals' ground to progress.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this League Cup fixture.

Team news & squads