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Conference League
team-logoHeart of Midlothian
Tynecastle Park
team-logoFC Nordsjaelland
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Heart of Midlothian vs FC Nordsjaelland: Worldwide Conference League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Heart of Midlothian vs FC Nordsjaelland
Heart of Midlothian
FC Nordsjaelland
Conference League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

Sky Go Austria

Sky Austria

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Denmark

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

France

Canal+ Live

Canal+

Germany

RTL+

RTL+

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Mexico

Claro Sports

Claro Sports

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

United Kingdom

TNT Sports

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Heart of Midlothian vs FC Nordsjaelland with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 1
Tynecastle Park

Today's game between Heart of Midlothian and FC Nordsjaelland will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Heart of Midlothian vs FC Nordsjaelland today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Heart of Midlothian vs FC Nordsjaelland Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Heart of Midlothian crest
Heart of Midlothian
HEA
page.match.formation.title
FC Nordsjaelland crest
FC Nordsjaelland
FCN
3-4-3
B. ReusB. ReusJ. McCartJ. McCartJ. AltenaJ. AltenaH. MilneH. MilneM. Fagan-WalcottM. Fagan-WalcottL. MendyL. MendyAgeuAgeuC. BragaC. BragaC. MillerC. MillerJ. McPakeJ. McPakeJ. WilsonJ. WilsonA. HansenA. Hansenteam-logoN. Markmannteam-logoT. SalquistV. NelssonV. Nelssonteam-logoR. Norheimteam-logoM. Walkerteam-logoJ. Janssenteam-logoN. Roejkjaerteam-logoA. Lindteam-logoH. Rasmussenteam-logoP. Junior
FC Nordsjaelland crest
FC Nordsjaelland
FCN
4-2-3-1
Heart of Midlothian

Starting XI

FC Nordsjaelland

Manager

  • W. Vrancken
  • J. Olsen

Vrancken is set to be without Craig Halkett, Tom Renaud, Blair Spittal, and Finlay Pollock through injury, while Tomas Magnusson is suspended. The projected XI for Hearts lines up with Beau Reus in goal, a back four of Jamie McCart, Jordi Altena, Harry Milne, and Malachi Fagan-Walcott, with Laurent Mendy, Ageu, Claudio Braga, and Calvin Miller in midfield, and Joshua McPake and James Wilson leading the attack.

Nordsjaelland head coach Jens Foensskov Olsen is dealing with the absences of Souleymane Alio, Jakob Busk, and Araphat Mohammed. The away side are expected to line up with Andreas Hansen in goal, a back line of Noah Markmann, Tobias Salquist, Victor Nelsson, and Runar Robinsoenn Norheim, Markus Walker and Justin Janssen in central midfield, Nicklas Roejkjaer and Alexander Lind wider, and Hjalte Boe Rasmussen alongside Prince Junior up front.

Form

HEA

HEA - Form

DUF
W2-1
STE
W0-3
FAL
L2-1
KIL
D1-1
MIR
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FCN

FCN - Form

AGF
W2-0
VAT
W0-3
VFF
L4-1
MAL
L3-0
OB
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Hearts go into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a commanding 5-0 win over St. Mirren in the Premiership, and they also beat Dundee FC 2-1 earlier in the run. The one blemish was a 2-1 defeat to Falkirk, while a draw with Kilmarnock and a League Cup win over Stenhousemuir round out the picture. Across those five games, Hearts scored 12 goals and conceded three.

Nordsjaelland's last five matches tell a more mixed story: two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent competitive outing was a 0-0 draw with OB in the Superleliga, following a 3-0 friendly defeat to Malmoe. The Danes were beaten 4-1 by Viborg but recorded wins over Vatanspor in the DBU Pokalen and AGF in the league. They scored six goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Heart of Midlothian and FC Nordsjaelland.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
00000000
1
GetafeGetafeGET
00000000
1
BragaBragaBRA
00000000
1
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
00000000
1
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
00000000
1
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
00000000
1
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
00000000
1
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
00000000
1
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
00000000
1
MonacoMonacoASM
00000000
1
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
00000000
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
00000000
1
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
00000000
1
AGFAGFAGF
00000000
1
BrannBrannBRA
00000000
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
00000000
1
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
00000000
1
ThunThunTHU
00000000
1
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
00000000
1
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
00000000
1
GentGentGNT
00000000
1
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
00000000
1
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
00000000
1
LuganoLuganoLUG
00000000
1
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
00000000
1
AjaxAjaxAJX
00000000
1
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
00000000
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
1
AtalantaAtalantaATA
00000000
1
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
00000000
1
JablonecJablonecJAB
00000000
1
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
00000000
1
KuPSKuPSKUP
00000000
1
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
00000000
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
00000000
1
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Heart of Midlothian and FC Nordsjaelland are level at the top of the Conference League table, meaning this fixture is a direct meeting between the two sides sharing first place in the competition.

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