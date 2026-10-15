International Coverage

How to watch Heart of Midlothian vs FC Nordsjaelland with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Tynecastle Park

Today's game between Heart of Midlothian and FC Nordsjaelland will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Heart of Midlothian vs FC Nordsjaelland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Vrancken is set to be without Craig Halkett, Tom Renaud, Blair Spittal, and Finlay Pollock through injury, while Tomas Magnusson is suspended. The projected XI for Hearts lines up with Beau Reus in goal, a back four of Jamie McCart, Jordi Altena, Harry Milne, and Malachi Fagan-Walcott, with Laurent Mendy, Ageu, Claudio Braga, and Calvin Miller in midfield, and Joshua McPake and James Wilson leading the attack.

Nordsjaelland head coach Jens Foensskov Olsen is dealing with the absences of Souleymane Alio, Jakob Busk, and Araphat Mohammed. The away side are expected to line up with Andreas Hansen in goal, a back line of Noah Markmann, Tobias Salquist, Victor Nelsson, and Runar Robinsoenn Norheim, Markus Walker and Justin Janssen in central midfield, Nicklas Roejkjaer and Alexander Lind wider, and Hjalte Boe Rasmussen alongside Prince Junior up front.

Form

Hearts go into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a commanding 5-0 win over St. Mirren in the Premiership, and they also beat Dundee FC 2-1 earlier in the run. The one blemish was a 2-1 defeat to Falkirk, while a draw with Kilmarnock and a League Cup win over Stenhousemuir round out the picture. Across those five games, Hearts scored 12 goals and conceded three.

Nordsjaelland's last five matches tell a more mixed story: two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent competitive outing was a 0-0 draw with OB in the Superleliga, following a 3-0 friendly defeat to Malmoe. The Danes were beaten 4-1 by Viborg but recorded wins over Vatanspor in the DBU Pokalen and AGF in the league. They scored six goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Heart of Midlothian and FC Nordsjaelland.

Standings

Both Heart of Midlothian and FC Nordsjaelland are level at the top of the Conference League table, meaning this fixture is a direct meeting between the two sides sharing first place in the competition.