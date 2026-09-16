How to watch Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Dinamo Zagreb with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 1 16 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Stadionul Rapid-Giulesti

Today's game between Hapoel Beer Sheva and Dinamo Zagreb will kick off at 16 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Dinamo Zagreb today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Hapoel Beer Sheva are managed by Ran Kozuch, but no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Full squad details will be added closer to kick-off.

Dinamo Zagreb are led by Mario Kovacevic, and similarly, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed for the away team at this stage. Updates will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Hapoel Beer Sheva recorded four wins and one loss across their last five matches, all of which came in Champions League qualification. Their most recent result was a 5-2 defeat to Sabah FK, ending their European qualification run. Prior to that, they beat FK Crvena Zvezda home and away and defeated Vikingur Reykjavik 2-0. Across those five games, Beer Sheva scored eight goals and conceded nine.

Dinamo Zagreb's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two losses across the HNL and Champions League qualification. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 defeat to Osijek in the Croatian top flight. They also lost 3-1 to Viking in European qualifying, though they picked up wins against HNK Gorica and NK Varazdin. Zagreb scored nine goals and conceded ten across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on July 31, 2018, when Hapoel Beer Sheva and Dinamo Zagreb drew 2-2 in the Champions League qualification second leg at Giulesti. In the first leg a week earlier, Dinamo Zagreb won 5-0 at home. Across both matches, Zagreb hold the superior record, winning one and drawing one, with a combined score of 7-2 in their favour.

Standings

Both Hapoel Beer Sheva and Dinamo Zagreb are currently positioned first in the Europa League table.