How to watch Haiti vs USA with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Quarter Finals 14 Nov 2026 - 16:30 Sabina Park

The United States head to Sabina Park for a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Haiti, with Mauricio Pochettino's side carrying strong momentum into the fixture.

Pochettino has named a 25-player roster that sees the return of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Folarin Balogun, while young talents Cavan Sullivan and Mathis Albert retain their places after impressing in the previous camp.

Pulisic arrives at this camp having signed a new contract at AC Milan through to 2031, giving him stability at club level despite a difficult 2026 World Cup that drew criticism in some quarters. The AC Milan forward remains central to everything the USA do going forward.

Haiti enter the tie in mixed form after finishing second in Group A of their Nations League pool. Their recent results show a side capable of causing problems, though they were beaten by Costa Rica in their last competitive outing.

The USA's post-World Cup form in friendlies has been emphatic. Wins over Mexico, Canada, Chile, and Peru suggest Pochettino has steadied the ship quickly after the tournament exit, with the squad looking sharp ahead of this competitive return.

Pochettino's future has attracted significant attention after reports linked him with Manchester United following Michael Carrick's struggles at Old Trafford. For now, his focus remains on the Nations League, with a £7.4 million release clause reportedly in his contract should United pursue him formally.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Haiti vs USA, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads