How to watch Haiti vs Scotland with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Haiti and Scotland will kick-off at 14 Jun 2026, 02:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Haiti vs Scotland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sebastien Migne names a projected XI that includes goalkeeper Johny Placide behind a back four of Carlens Arcus, Martin Experience, Ricardo Ade, and Hannes Delcroix. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Josue Casimir, Danley Jean Jacques, and Ruben Providence are expected to operate in midfield, with Wilson Isidor and Frantzdy Pierrot leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for Haiti.

Steve Clarke's projected XI for Scotland features Angus Gunn in goal, with Andrew Robertson and Aaron Hickey as the full-backs alongside John Souttar and Grant Hanley in central defence. Scott McTominay and Lewis Ferguson anchor the midfield, with Ben Gannon-Doak and Ryan Christie supporting. Che Adams and Lawrence Shankland are named in attack. Scotland also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of kick-off. Further updates will be added closer to the match if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Haiti head into this fixture with a mixed run of results across their last five matches, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 loss to Peru on June 6, though they had beaten New Zealand 4-0 just days earlier. A 1-1 draw with Iceland and a 0-1 defeat to Tunisia in March rounded out a warm-up schedule that shows both attacking potential and defensive vulnerability. Haiti have scored eight goals and conceded four across those five games.

Scotland arrive in better shape. Clarke's side have won three of their last five, losing two. Their most recent result was a commanding 4-0 win over Bolivia on June 6, and they followed a 4-1 victory over Curacao with that performance to carry real momentum into the tournament. Defeats to Ivory Coast (0-1) and Japan (0-1) in March showed Scotland can be contained, but a 4-2 win over Denmark in World Cup qualifying last November remains the standout result of this recent run. Scotland have scored 12 goals across their last five matches and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Haiti and Scotland are recorded in the available dataset. This fixture on June 13 at Gillette Stadium will therefore be the first documented encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group C, Haiti currently sit second and Scotland fourth ahead of this opening round of fixtures.