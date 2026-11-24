How to watch Haiti U17 vs Saudi Arabia U17 with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fubo United Kingdom DAZN Canada Fubo Ireland DAZN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 3 25 Nov 2026 - 08:30

Haiti U17 and Saudi Arabia U17 meet in Group D of the World Cup U17, with both sides looking to turn a difficult opening spell into something more useful. A venue has not yet been confirmed for the fixture.

Haiti arrive on the back of two defeats in two matches. They lost 3-1 to France on matchday one, then went down 4-1 to Uruguay on November 22.

That leaves them bottom of the group and short of answers at the back. They have conceded seven goals in this tournament already.

Saudi Arabia come in with a lift. They beat France 1-0 on November 22, a result that rescued their campaign after a 3-2 loss to Uruguay in their opener.

That win over the group's early leaders changes the mood considerably. Saudi Arabia now sit third and hold the more comfortable position heading into this meeting.

Haiti need a response quickly, while Saudi Arabia will want to build on a result that showed what they can do when their defence holds firm.

Here is what we know about how to follow the match.

Team news & squads