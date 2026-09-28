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CONCACAF Nations League
team-logoGuatemala
team-logoEl Salvador
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Guatemala vs El Salvador: Worldwide CONCACAF Nations League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

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Guatemala vs El Salvador
Guatemala
El Salvador
CONCACAF Nations League

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How to watch Guatemala vs El Salvador with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Guatemala and El Salvador will kick off at 29 Sept 2026, 03:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Guatemala vs El Salvador today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Team news for both sides has not yet been confirmed ahead of this fixture. No coach, probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for either Guatemala or El Salvador. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squads are confirmed.

Form

GTM

GTM - Form

CAN
L1-0
ALG
L7-0
CZE
L3-1
ECU
L3-0
JAM
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/17
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SLV

SLV - Form

DOM
D2-2
MAR
W0-1
KOR
L1-0
QAT
D0-0
MAR
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Guatemala arrive in poor form, having lost all five of their last matches across all competitions. Their defeats include a 7-0 loss to Algeria and a 3-1 reverse against Czechia, with the team conceding 14 goals across those five games while scoring just two. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League.

El Salvador's recent record is steadier. They have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five games. Their most recent match produced a 3-1 win over Martinique in the Nations League, and they also drew 0-0 with Qatar in a June friendly. Their only defeat in that run was a narrow 1-0 loss to the Republic of Korea.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

GuatemalaDrawEl Salvador
2
1
2
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF
El Salvador badge
El Salvador
SLV
0
Guatemala badge
Guatemala
GTM
1
FT
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF
Guatemala badge
Guatemala
GTM
0
El Salvador badge
El Salvador
SLV
1
FT
Friendlies
El Salvador badge
El Salvador
SLV
1
Guatemala badge
Guatemala
GTM
1
FT
Friendlies
Guatemala badge
Guatemala
GTM
0
El Salvador badge
El Salvador
SLV
1
FT
CONCACAF Nations League
Guatemala badge
Guatemala
GTM
2
El Salvador badge
El Salvador
SLV
0
FT
4Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals0/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2025, when El Salvador beat Guatemala 0-1 in a World Cup qualification fixture. El Salvador also won the reverse fixture in that same qualification campaign, taking a 0-1 result in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, El Salvador have won three, with one draw and one Guatemala victory, which came in a 2-0 Nations League win in September 2023.

Standings

A Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
El SalvadorEl SalvadorSLV
110031+23
W
2
JamaicaJamaicaJAM
110032+13
W
3
SurinameSurinameSUR
110032+13
W
4
GuatemalaGuatemalaGTM
100123-10
L
5
HondurasHondurasHON
100123-10
L
6
MartiniqueMartiniqueMAR
100113-20
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation

In Group A2 of the CONCACAF Nations League, El Salvador sit top of the group while Guatemala are in fourth place, making this a fixture with contrasting stakes for both sides.

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