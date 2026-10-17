How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys kick-off time

18 Oct 2026 - 20:20 Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers host the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin), during Week 6 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 18 at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT (1.20am BST on Monday, October 19).

The Packers have made ground in a tough NFC North division following two straight wins, which included a 31-7 hammering of their rivals, the Chicago Bears. The Cowboys have been involved in some high-scoring encounters this season, conceding an average of 27.2 points per game.

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys

In the US:

NBC / Peacock / NFL+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys Team News

The Packers and the Cowboys are both dealing with critical personnel shifts and extensive injury lists ahead of their Week 6 showdown.

Green Bay Packers Team News

The Packers are riding a two-game winning streak but enter the match heavily banged up, especially along the defensive line.

Defensive Line Hit : Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is officially OUT after suffering a season-ending torn Achilles against the Bears. Joining him on the sidelines are fellow defensive tackle Jonathan Ford (calf) and doubtful-listed Jordon Riley (Achilles).

Secondary Updates : Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring) is OUT. However, starter Keisean Nixon (groin) cleared the injury report and will play, while backup corner Brandon Cisse (hip) is questionable.

Offense Concerns : Wide receiver Skyy Moore (ankle) is OUT. Along a struggling offensive line, starting left guard Aaron Banks (knee/toe) and center/guard Jacob Monk (quadricep) are both questionable. On the bright side, star running back Josh Jacobs is expected to be fully available following a dynamic stretch of performances.

Dallas Cowboys Team News

The Cowboys are trying to bounce back from a rough Week 5 loss to Tampa Bay amid a defensive overhaul. Former Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was brought in as a senior assistant this week to fix a struggling unit giving up a league-high 6.4 yards per play.

Roster Trades Narrative : This match highlights major revenge plots, featuring defensive tackle Kenny Clark and linebacker Rashan Gary returning to Lambeau Field as visiting players following high-profile trades.

Ruled Out : Starting cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) will miss his fourth consecutive game. Backup offensive tackle Drew Shelton (hamstring) has also been ruled OUT.

Key Questionables : Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) is officially questionable, though offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer labelled him a "long shot" to play. High-profile defensive backs Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) and Ameer Speed (knee) are also questionable but logged limited practice sessions late in the week. Defensive tackle L.T. Overton (foot) missed Friday's practice and remains up in the air.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks