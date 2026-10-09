How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears kick-off time

11 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin), in an all NFC North clash, during Week 5 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 11 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm BST).

This matchup marks the 214th historic meeting between the two oldest rivals in the NFL, where the Packers will also debut their new Nike Rivalries jerseys.

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

Sky Sports NFL

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears Team News

This Week 5 showdown is further fuelled by intense division bad blood, following Chicago's Wild Card playoff victory over Green Bay earlier this year.

Chicago Bears Team News

The big headline for Chicago is the backfield shuffle. While quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) progressed to limited participation on Friday and is officially questionable, Tyson Bagent is expected to log his second consecutive start.

The Bears will also be without break-out running back Kyle Monangai, who has been ruled out and seen a specialist for severe turf toe.

Offensive Strategy : With Monangai out, D'Andre Swift carries the load for the league's top-ranked rushing attack, aiming to exploit a vulnerable Packers run defense.

Defensive Boost : Head coach Ben Johnson indicated it is "highly likely" the Bears activate defensive pieces Kyler Gordon, Shemar Turner, and Noah Sewell from the PUP list to log limited situational snaps.

Green Bay Packers Team News

Green Bay's defensive depth and offensive front line have taken massive hits. Star edge rusher Micah Parsons remains on the PUP list recovering from last winter's torn ACL, and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper was lost for the season last week due to an ACL tear.

Offensively, Jordan Love will be missing dynamic receiver Jayden Reed, who has also been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a neck injury.

Trenches in Trouble : With starting guards Aaron Banks and Jacob Monk doubtful, veteran Kevin Zeitler is expected to anchor an offensive line that has struggled to prevent pressures.

Late Addition : Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was a late Friday addition to the injury report with a toe issue, adding strain to an interior defense trying to stop Chicago's heavy run schemes.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



