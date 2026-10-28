How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Carolina Panthers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Green Bay Packers vs Carolina Panthers kick-off time

29 Oct 2026 - 20:15 Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers host the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin), during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Thursday, October 29 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT (0.15am GMT on Friday, October 30).

The Packers are bottom of the NFC North, while the Panthers top the NFC South division, but it's Green Bay who have the superior record. They are 4-3, while Carolina are 3-3. Both sides are looking to bounce back from Week 7 losses.

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Carolina Panthers

In the US:

Amazon Prime / NFL+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Green Bay Packers vs Carolina Panthers Team News

Carolina Panthers Team News

The short week has severely impacted the Panthers, who have ruled out three primary starters:

Damien Lewis (LG) : Ruled out with a knee injury, leaving a major void in the offensive line.

Jaelan Phillips (OLB) : Sidelined for a second straight game with a lingering hamstring issue.

Akayleb Evans (CB) : Out with a triceps/knee injury, severely thinning a secondary already missing starters Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on IR.

Torricelli Simpkins III (OL) : Out with an ankle injury, leaving the team with only seven healthy offensive linemen.

Bobby Brown III (DT) : Listed as questionable with a hand injury.

Bryce Young (QB) : Fully participated in practice despite an ankle issue and carries no injury designation.

Green Bay Packers Team News

The Packers are dealing with critical depth issues of their own, particularly along the interior offensive line:

Sean Rhyan (C) : Ruled out with an ankle injury. With backup center Jacob Monk on IR, late-round pick John Williams or Jager Burton will step in to protect Jordan Love.

Zaire Franklin (LB) : Ruled out due to a shin injury.

Travis Glover (G/T) : Sidelined with a knee injury.

Matthew Golden (WR) : Questionable with shoulder and foot issues.

Devonte Wyatt (DT) & Anthony Campbell (DT) : Both defensive tackles are questionable with ankle injuries.

Brenton Cox Jr. (EDGE) : Questionable with a quadricep strain.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks