How to watch Greece vs Serbia with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Panthessaliko Stadium

Greece host Serbia at the Panthessaliko Stadium in Volos in UEFA Nations League A Group 2, with both sides desperate to salvage something from a difficult campaign.

Greece arrive at this fixture badly wounded. Their 7-0 collapse against the Netherlands in Amsterdam was the heaviest defeat in the group and left manager Ivan Jovanovic visibly shaken. He admitted the result would hurt his squad for a long time and acknowledged they were simply not prepared for the Dutch onslaught.

For Serbia, there is no relief in the form table either. Veljko Paunovic's side have lost all five of their competitive matches this campaign, conceding 10 goals and scoring just four across those games. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Germany in Belgrade, a result that confirmed their position at the bottom of the group.

Greece sit second in the table, though that standing now looks fragile after the Amsterdam disaster stripped away the momentum they had built from earlier results. They had previously drawn twice and beaten both Serbia and Germany before the wheels came off so dramatically.

With qualification for the quarter-finals out of reach for Serbia and increasingly complicated for Greece, this fixture takes on the character of a battle for pride and points that could still influence the final standings.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Greece vs Serbia live.

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