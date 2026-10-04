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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoGreece
Toumba Stadium
team-logoGermany
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Greece vs Germany: Worldwide UEFA Nations League A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Greece vs Germany
Greece
Germany
UEFA Nations League A

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How to watch Greece vs Germany with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4
Toumba Stadium

Today's game between Greece and Germany will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Greece vs Germany today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Greece vs Germany Probable lineups

4-4-2
Greece crest
Greece
GRE
Formation
Germany crest
Germany
GER
4-4-2
K. TzolakisK. TzolakisM. SaliakasM. SaliakasK. MavropanosK. MavropanosP. RetsosP. RetsosK. TsimikasK. Tsimikasteam-logoD. KourbelisK. KaretsasK. Karetsasteam-logoT. AndroutsosG. MasourasG. MasourasF. IoannidisF. IoannidisV. PavlidisV. PavlidisF. DahmenF. DahmenW. AntonW. AntonD. RaumD. RaumP. TreuP. TreuM. ThiawM. ThiawS. El MalaS. El MalaA. PavlovicA. PavlovicS. GnabryS. GnabryT. BischofT. BischofF. WirtzF. WirtzN. WoltemadeN. Woltemade
Germany crest
Germany
GER
4-4-2
Greece

Starting XI

Germany

Manager

  • I. Jovanovic
  • J. Klopp

Ivan Jovanovic's Greece squad has been impacted by the injury to Christos Tzolis, who was forced off during the Nations League draw with the Netherlands. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Jurgen Klopp's Germany have no injuries or suspensions listed at this stage. Full squad details will be confirmed ahead of the match.

Form

GRE

GRE - Form

SWE
D2-2
ITA
L0-1
SER
W1-2
GER
W0-1
NED
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
GER

GER - Form

ECU
L2-1
PAR
L1-1
NED
D1-1
GRE
L0-1
SER
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Greece have recorded two wins and two draws from their last five matches, losing once. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands, and before that they beat Germany 1-0 away from home. They also defeated Serbia 2-1 earlier in the Nations League campaign. Across their last five matches, Greece have scored seven goals and conceded six, with their back-to-back Nations League wins representing their strongest run of form in recent months.

Germany have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Serbia, with Florian Wirtz scoring and assisting. Before that, they drew 1-1 with the Netherlands in their Nations League opener and lost 1-0 to Greece. Germany's two World Cup exits — a 2-1 defeat to Ecuador and a penalty shootout loss to Paraguay — round out a mixed recent record, though the Serbia win showed signs of improvement.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

GreeceDrawGermany
1
0
4
UEFA Nations League A
Germany badge
Germany
GER
0
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
1
FT
Friendlies
Germany badge
Germany
GER
2
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
1
FT
European Championship
Germany badge
Germany
GER
4
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
2
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
2
Germany badge
Germany
GER
4
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Germany badge
Germany
GER
2
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
0
FT
6Goals Scored12
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the UEFA Nations League A on 27 September 2026, when Greece won 1-0 against Germany — a result that marked a significant moment in the head-to-head record. Across the last five meetings, Germany have held the upper hand historically, winning three of the five encounters, including a 2-1 friendly win and a 4-2 victory at Euro 2012. Greece's recent win, though, shifts the narrative and gives the hosts confidence heading into this rematch.

Standings

Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
GreeceGreeceGRE
321053+27
D
W
W
2
NetherlandsNetherlandsNED
312054+15
D
W
D
3
GermanyGermanyGER
311132+14
W
L
D
4
SerbiaSerbiaSER
300326-40
L
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Greece lead Group 2 of UEFA Nations League A going into this fixture, with Germany sitting third. The gap between the sides gives the hosts the chance to pull further clear with a win, while Germany know a defeat would leave them with serious ground to make up in the race for a quarter-final place.

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