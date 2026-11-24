How to watch Greece U17 vs Qatar U17 with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United Kingdom DAZN Canada Fubo Australia DAZN Ireland DAZN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 3 25 Nov 2026 - 09:30

Greece U17 face Qatar U17 in a World Cup U17 Group A fixture. Venue and kick-off details have not yet been confirmed.

Greece arrive in strong shape. They have won both of their opening games at the tournament and sit top of the group.

The latest of those wins came against Panama U17, a 2-1 result on November 22. It followed a victory over Egypt U17 three days earlier.

Qatar have had a more uneven start. They beat Panama U17 2-0 in their first game, then lost 2-0 to Egypt U17 on November 22.

That result leaves Qatar third in Group A, and they will want a response against the group leaders.

Greece will aim to build on their fast start, while Qatar need points to stay in the qualification picture. Here is what we know about how to follow the game.

Team news & squads