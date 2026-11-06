How to watch Granada vs Tenerife with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 13 7 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes

Granada host Tenerife at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in Granada in a Segunda Division fixture that carries significant emotional weight following the tragic death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel earlier this week.

Granada arrive in strong form under coach Pacheta, having won all five of their last matches across league and cup competition. The Andalusian side sit fourth in the Segunda Division table and will be looking to maintain their push toward the automatic promotion places.

Tenerife, managed by Alvaro Cervera, travel to Granada having not won in their last five outings. The Canary Islands club drew 2-2 with FC Andorra on Monday in a match that was abandoned in the 108th minute after De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest following an on-pitch collision. He passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 30.

The tragedy has cast a long shadow over Spanish football this week. The Royal Spanish Football Federation postponed domestic fixtures for three days as a mark of respect, and tributes have poured in from across the game, including from Cristiano Ronaldo, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, and players at clubs across Europe.

Tenerife's squad faces an immense emotional challenge in returning to competitive football. League officials are working closely with the club on upcoming fixtures and formal memorials, and this match will be played in a climate of profound grief.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Granada vs Tenerife.

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