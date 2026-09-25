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How to watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Georgia and Northern Ireland will kick off at 25 Sept 2026, 17:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Georgia vs Northern Ireland Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- W. Sagnol
- M. O'Neill
Willy Sagnol has not confirmed his starting XI ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Georgia. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.
Michael O'Neill is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection for Northern Ireland, with no injury or suspension data available at this stage. Further team news will be added as it emerges.
Form
Georgia come into this match in solid shape, recording three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 friendly win over Bahrain, and they also drew 1-1 with Romania before that. Their only defeat in that run came against Bulgaria in World Cup qualification, going down 2-1. Across those five matches, Georgia scored eight goals and conceded five, showing both attacking intent and occasional defensive vulnerability.
Northern Ireland's recent form tells a mixed story. They have two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 friendly loss to France, though they followed a 1-0 win over Guinea before that. A 2-0 defeat to Italy in World Cup qualification stands out as a difficult result in that run. O'Neill's side have scored four goals and conceded six across those five matches.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The two nations have met only once in the available record, with Northern Ireland beating Georgia 4-1 in a friendly played in March 2008. That result came on Northern Ireland's home turf and represents the only head-to-head data between these sides. With nearly two decades since that meeting, both squads have changed entirely and that result offers little predictive value for this contest.
Standings
Grp. 2
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
In UEFA Nations League B Group 2, Georgia currently sit first while Northern Ireland are third, making this a fixture with direct implications for the group's final shape.