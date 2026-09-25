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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoGeorgia
Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena
team-logoNorthern Ireland
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Georgia vs Northern Ireland: Worldwide UEFA Nations League B broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Georgia vs Northern Ireland
Georgia
Northern Ireland
UEFA Nations League B

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Primary Broadcaster

Official Website / Home Page

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Indonesia

RCTI+

rctiplus.com

Pakistan

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

supersport.com

Brazil

ESPN Brazil

espn.com.br

Bangladesh

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.sport

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico

skysports.mx

Ethiopia

DStv Now

dstv.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Philippines

RCTI+

rctiplus.com

Egypt

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

DR Congo

DStv Now

dstv.com

Iran

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Germany

RTL+

plus.rtl.de

United Kingdom

Viaplay UK / ITVX

viaplay.com

France

L'Équipe Live Foot

lequipe.fr

South Africa

SuperSport Premier League

supersport.com

Kenya

GOtv

gotvafrica.com

Colombia

ESPN Colombia

espn.com.co

South Korea

SPOTV Prime

spotv.net

Algeria

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Argentina

ESPN Argentina

espn.com.ar

Poland

Polsat Sport 1

polsatsport.pl

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Morocco

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Angola

SuperSport MaXimo 1

supersport.com

Peru

ESPN Colombia

espn.com.pe

Ghana

DStv Now

dstv.com

Mozambique

SuperSport MaXimo 1

supersport.com

Côte d'Ivoire

New World Sport1

newworldtv.com

Cameroon

DStv Now

dstv.com

Australia

beIN Sports Connect

beinsports.com/au

Chile

ESPN Chile

espn.cl

Zambia

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Senegal

DStv Now

dstv.com

Romania

Digi Sport 1 Romania

digisport.ro

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

ziggosport.nl

Ecuador

ESPN Colombia

espn.com.ec

Guatemala

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

disneyplus.com

Portugal

Sport TV1

sporttv.pt

Czech Republic

Sport 1 CZ

sport1tv.cz

Dominican Republic

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Honduras

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Paraguay

ESPN Argentina

espn.com.ar

Bulgaria

Diema Sport 3

diemasport3.bg

El Salvador

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Denmark

TV2 Play Denmark

play.tv2.dk

Finland

MTV Katsomo

mtv.fi

Norway

TV 2 Play

tv2.no

Costa Rica

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Panama

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Georgia

Silk Universal

silknet.com

Croatia

Sportklub 1 Croatia

sportklub.n1info.hr

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport 2P

tvarenasport.ba

Albania

SuperSport 1 Digitalb

digitalb.al

Armenia

Fast Sports

fasttv.am

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania

go3.lt

Jamaica

Bluu

bluu.com

Moldova

Okko Sport

okko.sport

Slovakia

Sport 1 CZ

sport1tv.sk

Slovenia

Sportklub 1 Slovenia

sportklub.n1info.si

Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports Latvia

go3.lv

North Macedonia

Arena 3 Premium

tvarenasport.mk

Kosovo

Arena 3 Premium

tvarenasport.com

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports Estonia

go3.ee

Cyprus

Cytavision Sports 4

cyta.com.cy

Luxembourg

RTL+

plus.rtl.de

Montenegro

Arena 3 Premium

tvarenasport.me

Malta

GO TV

go.com.mt

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

viaplay.is

Barbados

Bluu

bluu.com

Curaçao

NPO 3

npo.nl/npo3

Aruba

NPO 3

npo.nl/npo3

Faroe Islands

TV2 Sport X

play.tv2.dk

Andorra

L'Équipe Live Foot

lequipe.fr

Liechtenstein

RTL+

plus.rtl.de

San Marino

SKY Go Italia

sky.it

How to watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 1
Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena

Today's game between Georgia and Northern Ireland will kick off at 25 Sept 2026, 17:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Georgia vs Northern Ireland Probable lineups

4-3-3
Georgia crest
Georgia
GEO
Formation
Northern Ireland crest
Northern Ireland
NIR
3-4-2-1
G. MamardashviliG. MamardashviliS. GoglichidzeS. Goglichidzeteam-logoS. KharebashviliL. LochoshviliL. Lochoshviliteam-logoO. KakabadzeG. KochorashviliG. KochorashviliG. MamageishviliG. MamageishviliG. ChakvetadzeG. Chakvetadzeteam-logoZ. DavitashviliG. MikautadzeG. MikautadzeK. KvaratskheliaK. KvaratskheliaP. CharlesP. CharlesT. HumeT. HumeD. BallardD. Ballardteam-logoR. McConvilleteam-logoI. Priceteam-logoB. Spencerteam-logoP. KellyS. CharlesS. CharlesJ. DevennyJ. Devennyteam-logoE. GalbraithJ. DonleyJ. Donley
Northern Ireland crest
Northern Ireland
NIR
4-3-3
Georgia

Starting XI

Northern Ireland

Manager

  • W. Sagnol
  • M. O'Neill

Willy Sagnol has not confirmed his starting XI ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Georgia. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Michael O'Neill is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection for Northern Ireland, with no injury or suspension data available at this stage. Further team news will be added as it emerges.

Form

GEO

GEO - Form

BGR
L2-1
ISR
D2-2
LTU
W0-2
ROU
D1-1
BHR
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
NIR

NIR - Form

LUX
W1-0
ITA
L2-0
WAL
D1-1
GUI
W1-0
FRA
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Georgia come into this match in solid shape, recording three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 friendly win over Bahrain, and they also drew 1-1 with Romania before that. Their only defeat in that run came against Bulgaria in World Cup qualification, going down 2-1. Across those five matches, Georgia scored eight goals and conceded five, showing both attacking intent and occasional defensive vulnerability.

Northern Ireland's recent form tells a mixed story. They have two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 friendly loss to France, though they followed a 1-0 win over Guinea before that. A 2-0 defeat to Italy in World Cup qualification stands out as a difficult result in that run. O'Neill's side have scored four goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

GeorgiaDrawNorthern Ireland
0
0
1
Friendlies
Northern Ireland badge
Northern Ireland
NIR
4
Georgia badge
Georgia
GEO
1
FT
1Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

The two nations have met only once in the available record, with Northern Ireland beating Georgia 4-1 in a friendly played in March 2008. That result came on Northern Ireland's home turf and represents the only head-to-head data between these sides. With nearly two decades since that meeting, both squads have changed entirely and that result offers little predictive value for this contest.

Standings

Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
GeorgiaGeorgiaGEO
00000000
2
HungaryHungaryHUN
00000000
3
Northern IrelandNorthern IrelandNIR
00000000
4
UkraineUkraineUKR
00000000
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 2, Georgia currently sit first while Northern Ireland are third, making this a fixture with direct implications for the group's final shape.

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