International Coverage

Country Primary Broadcaster Official Website / Home Page India Sony LIV sonyliv.com China iQiyi iqiyi.com Indonesia RCTI+ rctiplus.com Pakistan Sony LIV sonyliv.com Nigeria SuperSport Premier League Nigeria supersport.com Brazil ESPN Brazil espn.com.br Bangladesh Sony LIV sonyliv.com Russia Okko Sport okko.sport Mexico Sky Sports Mexico skysports.mx Ethiopia DStv Now dstv.com Japan DAZN Japan dazn.com Philippines RCTI+ rctiplus.com Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT beinsports.com DR Congo DStv Now dstv.com Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT beinsports.com Germany RTL+ plus.rtl.de United Kingdom Viaplay UK / ITVX viaplay.com France L'Équipe Live Foot lequipe.fr South Africa SuperSport Premier League supersport.com Kenya GOtv gotvafrica.com Colombia ESPN Colombia espn.com.co South Korea SPOTV Prime spotv.net Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT beinsports.com Argentina ESPN Argentina espn.com.ar Poland Polsat Sport 1 polsatsport.pl Canada DAZN Canada dazn.com Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT beinsports.com Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT beinsports.com Angola SuperSport MaXimo 1 supersport.com Peru ESPN Colombia espn.com.pe Ghana DStv Now dstv.com Mozambique SuperSport MaXimo 1 supersport.com Côte d'Ivoire New World Sport1 newworldtv.com Cameroon DStv Now dstv.com Australia beIN Sports Connect beinsports.com/au Chile ESPN Chile espn.cl Zambia SuperSport Premier League ROA supersport.com Senegal DStv Now dstv.com Romania Digi Sport 1 Romania digisport.ro Netherlands Ziggo Sport ziggosport.nl Ecuador ESPN Colombia espn.com.ec Guatemala Disney+ Premium Norte disneyplus.com Bolivia Disney+ Premium Chile disneyplus.com Portugal Sport TV1 sporttv.pt Czech Republic Sport 1 CZ sport1tv.cz Dominican Republic Disney+ Premium Norte disneyplus.com Honduras Disney+ Premium Norte disneyplus.com Paraguay ESPN Argentina espn.com.ar Bulgaria Diema Sport 3 diemasport3.bg El Salvador Disney+ Premium Norte disneyplus.com Denmark TV2 Play Denmark play.tv2.dk Finland MTV Katsomo mtv.fi Norway TV 2 Play tv2.no Costa Rica Disney+ Premium Norte disneyplus.com Panama Disney+ Premium Norte disneyplus.com Georgia Silk Universal silknet.com Croatia Sportklub 1 Croatia sportklub.n1info.hr Uruguay Disney+ Premium Argentina disneyplus.com Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport 2P tvarenasport.ba Albania SuperSport 1 Digitalb digitalb.al Armenia Fast Sports fasttv.am Lithuania Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania go3.lt Jamaica Bluu bluu.com Moldova Okko Sport okko.sport Slovakia Sport 1 CZ sport1tv.sk Slovenia Sportklub 1 Slovenia sportklub.n1info.si Latvia Go3 Extra Sports Latvia go3.lv North Macedonia Arena 3 Premium tvarenasport.mk Kosovo Arena 3 Premium tvarenasport.com Estonia Go3 Extra Sports Estonia go3.ee Cyprus Cytavision Sports 4 cyta.com.cy Luxembourg RTL+ plus.rtl.de Montenegro Arena 3 Premium tvarenasport.me Malta GO TV go.com.mt Iceland Viaplay Iceland viaplay.is Barbados Bluu bluu.com Curaçao NPO 3 npo.nl/npo3 Aruba NPO 3 npo.nl/npo3 Faroe Islands TV2 Sport X play.tv2.dk Andorra L'Équipe Live Foot lequipe.fr Liechtenstein RTL+ plus.rtl.de San Marino SKY Go Italia sky.it

How to watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 1 25 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena

Today's game between Georgia and Northern Ireland will kick off at 25 Sept 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Willy Sagnol has not confirmed his starting XI ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Georgia. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Michael O'Neill is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection for Northern Ireland, with no injury or suspension data available at this stage. Further team news will be added as it emerges.

Form

Georgia come into this match in solid shape, recording three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 friendly win over Bahrain, and they also drew 1-1 with Romania before that. Their only defeat in that run came against Bulgaria in World Cup qualification, going down 2-1. Across those five matches, Georgia scored eight goals and conceded five, showing both attacking intent and occasional defensive vulnerability.

Northern Ireland's recent form tells a mixed story. They have two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 friendly loss to France, though they followed a 1-0 win over Guinea before that. A 2-0 defeat to Italy in World Cup qualification stands out as a difficult result in that run. O'Neill's side have scored four goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 0 1 Friendlies Northern Ireland NIR 4 Georgia GEO 1 FT 1 Goals Scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

The two nations have met only once in the available record, with Northern Ireland beating Georgia 4-1 in a friendly played in March 2008. That result came on Northern Ireland's home turf and represents the only head-to-head data between these sides. With nearly two decades since that meeting, both squads have changed entirely and that result offers little predictive value for this contest.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Georgia GEO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Hungary HUN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Northern Ireland NIR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Ukraine UKR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 2, Georgia currently sit first while Northern Ireland are third, making this a fixture with direct implications for the group's final shape.