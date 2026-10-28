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Serie A
team-logoGenoa
Stadio Luigi Ferraris
team-logoJuventus
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TV Guide & Streaming
Genoa vs Juventus
Genoa
Juventus
Serie A
United StatesFubo
United KingdomDAZN
CanadaFubo

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

STARZPLAY / Shasha / Thmanyah

STARZPLAY

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

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beIN Sports Australia

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Disney+

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Disney+

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DAZN Canada

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STARZPLAY

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Disney+

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Migu Video

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STARZPLAY

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DAZN France

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ZEE5

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Vidio

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Thmanyah

Thmanyah

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STARZPLAY / Shasha / Almanasa / Thmanyah

STARZPLAY

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DAZN Italia / DAZN1

DAZN Italy

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DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

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Saudi Arabia

STARZPLAY / STC TV / Shasha / Thmanyah

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Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

United Kingdom

DAZN UK

DAZN UK

United States

Paramount+ / Peacock / UNIVERSO / fuboTV

Paramount+

Match Preview

crest
Serie A - Game Week 9
Stadio Luigi Ferraris

Juventus travel to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to face Genoa in the ninth round of Serie A on Wednesday, 28 October, with kick-off set for 20:45 CET.

The visitors arrive off the back of a 2-0 win at Lecce, a result that steadied the ship after a bruising 3-0 home defeat to Lazio. Goals from Weston McKennie and Douglas Luiz did the damage at the Via del Mare, and Luciano Spalletti will be hoping his side can carry that momentum into Liguria.

Spalletti's tactical rethink has been the story of Juventus's week. The coach shifted to a 3-5-2 shape after consulting his players following the Lazio defeat, and the new setup brought an immediate return. Questions remain about whether it can serve as a long-term solution, but for now it has given the squad a clearer identity.

Genoa come into this fixture with some genuine home confidence behind them. Daniele De Rossi's side are unbeaten in their last four home matches across all competitions, and a first-half goal from Mikael Ellertsson secured a 1-0 win over Venezia last weekend to keep that run intact.

The Grifone sit 16th in the table, so three points here would be precious for their survival ambitions. Juventus, meanwhile, occupy seventh place and need a run of wins to close the gap on the top four.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Genoa vs Juventus live.

Team news & squads

Genoa vs Juventus Probable lineups

3-5-2
Genoa crest
Genoa
GEN
page.match.formation.title
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
3-5-2
J. BijlowJ. BijlowL. OestigardL. OestigardJ. VasquezJ. VasquezA. MarcandalliA. MarcandalliM. FrendrupM. FrendrupS. El ShaarawyS. El ShaarawyM. EllertssonM. EllertssonH. TraoreH. TraoreT. BaldanziT. BaldanziVitinhaVitinhaM. OsmajicM. OsmajicG. VicarioG. VicarioG. BremerG. BremerF. GattiF. GattiJ. LucumiJ. LucumiW. McKennieW. McKennieP. KaluluP. KaluluD. LuizD. LuizT. KoopmeinersT. KoopmeinersA. CambiasoA. CambiasoR. Kolo MuaniR. Kolo MuaniN. WoltemadeN. Woltemade
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
3-5-2
Genoa

Starting XI

Juventus

Manager

  • D. De Rossi
  • L. Spalletti

Form

GEN

GEN - Form

PAR
L2-1
RBU
L2-0
FIO
W2-1
ROM
L2-0
VEN
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
JUV

JUV - Form

CGL
D1-1
CEL
W1-2
LAZ
L0-3
REN
D2-2
LEC
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

GenoaDrawJuventus
0
1
4
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
2
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
0
FT
Serie A
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
0
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
0
FT
Serie A
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
0
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
3
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
0
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
0
FT
0Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored0/5

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LazioLazioLAZ
9810227+1525
W
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
87102310+1322
W
W
W
D
W
3
RomaRomaROM
9630238+1521
W
D
W
D
D
4
ComoComoCOM
9621178+920
W
W
W
D
L
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
8530167+918
W
W
D
W
D
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
84221713+414
D
W
L
W
D
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
8422118+314
W
L
D
W
L
8
TorinoTorinoTOR
94141414013
L
W
W
W
D
9
CagliariCagliariCGL
9414813-513
L
L
L
D
W
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
83231310+311
D
L
W
D
W
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
83141415-110
D
L
W
L
L
12
LecceLecceLEC
8305914-59
L
W
L
L
W
13
BolognaBolognaBOL
8224810-28
W
L
W
D
L
14
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
92251422-88
L
L
L
D
L
15
MonzaMonzaMON
82151518-37
L
W
L
W
L
16
GenoaGenoaGEN
8215613-77
W
L
W
L
D
17
UdineseUdineseUDI
8116918-94
L
L
L
L
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
8116919-104
L
L
L
D
W
19
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
8116515-104
L
L
L
W
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
8107617-113
L
W
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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