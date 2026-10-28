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Serie A - Game Week 9 28 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Stadio Luigi Ferraris

Juventus travel to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to face Genoa in the ninth round of Serie A on Wednesday, 28 October, with kick-off set for 20:45 CET.

The visitors arrive off the back of a 2-0 win at Lecce, a result that steadied the ship after a bruising 3-0 home defeat to Lazio. Goals from Weston McKennie and Douglas Luiz did the damage at the Via del Mare, and Luciano Spalletti will be hoping his side can carry that momentum into Liguria.

Spalletti's tactical rethink has been the story of Juventus's week. The coach shifted to a 3-5-2 shape after consulting his players following the Lazio defeat, and the new setup brought an immediate return. Questions remain about whether it can serve as a long-term solution, but for now it has given the squad a clearer identity.

Genoa come into this fixture with some genuine home confidence behind them. Daniele De Rossi's side are unbeaten in their last four home matches across all competitions, and a first-half goal from Mikael Ellertsson secured a 1-0 win over Venezia last weekend to keep that run intact.

The Grifone sit 16th in the table, so three points here would be precious for their survival ambitions. Juventus, meanwhile, occupy seventh place and need a run of wins to close the gap on the top four.

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