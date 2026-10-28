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International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Homepage
Algeria
STARZPLAY / Shasha / Thmanyah
Argentina
Disney+ Premium Argentina
Australia
beIN Sports Connect
Bolivia
Disney+ Premium Chile
Brazil
Disney+ Premium Brazil / SportyNet
Canada
DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada / TLN
Chad
STARZPLAY / Shasha / Thmanyah
Chile
Disney+ Premium Chile
China
Migu
Colombia
Disney+ Premium Sur
Egypt
STARZPLAY / Shasha / Thmanyah
France
DAZN France
Germany
DAZN Germany / DAZN2 Germany
India
ZEE5
Indonesia
Vidio
Iran
Thmanyah
Iraq
STARZPLAY / Shasha / Almanasa / Thmanyah
Italy
DAZN Italia / DAZN1
Japan
DAZN Japan
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico
Peru
Disney+ Premium Chile
Saudi Arabia
STARZPLAY / STC TV / Shasha / Thmanyah
Spain
DAZN Spain
United Kingdom
DAZN UK
United States
Paramount+ / Peacock / UNIVERSO / fuboTV
Match Preview
Juventus travel to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to face Genoa in the ninth round of Serie A on Wednesday, 28 October, with kick-off set for 20:45 CET.
The visitors arrive off the back of a 2-0 win at Lecce, a result that steadied the ship after a bruising 3-0 home defeat to Lazio. Goals from Weston McKennie and Douglas Luiz did the damage at the Via del Mare, and Luciano Spalletti will be hoping his side can carry that momentum into Liguria.
Spalletti's tactical rethink has been the story of Juventus's week. The coach shifted to a 3-5-2 shape after consulting his players following the Lazio defeat, and the new setup brought an immediate return. Questions remain about whether it can serve as a long-term solution, but for now it has given the squad a clearer identity.
Genoa come into this fixture with some genuine home confidence behind them. Daniele De Rossi's side are unbeaten in their last four home matches across all competitions, and a first-half goal from Mikael Ellertsson secured a 1-0 win over Venezia last weekend to keep that run intact.
The Grifone sit 16th in the table, so three points here would be precious for their survival ambitions. Juventus, meanwhile, occupy seventh place and need a run of wins to close the gap on the top four.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Genoa vs Juventus live.
Team news & squads
Genoa vs Juventus Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- D. De Rossi
- L. Spalletti
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|9
|8
|1
|0
|22
|7
|+15
|25
W
W
W
W
W
|2
|8
|7
|1
|0
|23
|10
|+13
|22
W
W
W
D
W
|3
|9
|6
|3
|0
|23
|8
|+15
|21
W
D
W
D
D
|4
|9
|6
|2
|1
|17
|8
|+9
|20
W
W
W
D
L
|5
|8
|5
|3
|0
|16
|7
|+9
|18
W
W
D
W
D
|6
|8
|4
|2
|2
|17
|13
|+4
|14
D
W
L
W
D
|7
|8
|4
|2
|2
|11
|8
|+3
|14
W
L
D
W
L
|8
|9
|4
|1
|4
|14
|14
|0
|13
L
W
W
W
D
|9
|9
|4
|1
|4
|8
|13
|-5
|13
L
L
L
D
W
|10
|8
|3
|2
|3
|13
|10
|+3
|11
D
L
W
D
W
|11
|8
|3
|1
|4
|14
|15
|-1
|10
D
L
W
L
L
|12
|8
|3
|0
|5
|9
|14
|-5
|9
L
W
L
L
W
|13
|8
|2
|2
|4
|8
|10
|-2
|8
W
L
W
D
L
|14
|9
|2
|2
|5
|14
|22
|-8
|8
L
L
L
D
L
|15
|8
|2
|1
|5
|15
|18
|-3
|7
L
W
L
W
L
|16
|8
|2
|1
|5
|6
|13
|-7
|7
W
L
W
L
D
|17
|8
|1
|1
|6
|9
|18
|-9
|4
L
L
L
L
L
|18
|8
|1
|1
|6
|9
|19
|-10
|4
L
L
L
D
W
|19
|8
|1
|1
|6
|5
|15
|-10
|4
L
L
L
W
L
|20
|8
|1
|0
|7
|6
|17
|-11
|3
L
W
L
L
L