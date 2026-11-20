How to watch Genk vs RAAL La Louviere with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 12:15 Cegeka Arena

Genk host RAAL La Louviere at the Cegeka Arena in a First Division A fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. Timmy Simons' side are looking to arrest a poor run of form in front of their own supporters, while Sven Vandenbroeck's visitors arrive as the division's bottom side.

Genk sit seventh in the Jupiler League standings, but their recent results have been far from convincing. Three defeats in their last four competitive outings have raised questions about consistency, and a home game against a struggling opponent is exactly the kind of fixture they need to win.

RAAL La Louviere have found life in the top flight difficult. Rooted to the foot of the table in 17th place, they have lost four of their last five matches and conceded freely. A trip to Genk represents one of the sternest remaining tests on their schedule.

The two clubs met twice last season, producing a remarkable amount of goals. Their most recent encounter ended 5-5, a result that underlines just how unpredictable this fixture can be regardless of league position.

For Genk, winning at home is no longer optional. For RAAL, a point or better here would be a significant statement of survival intent. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this First Division A clash live.

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