International Coverage

How to watch Gangwon FC vs Phnom Penh with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 06:00

Today's game between Gangwon FC and Phnom Penh will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 11:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gangwon FC vs Phnom Penh today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Gangwon FC have not confirmed their squad details ahead of this fixture. Team news, including any injuries or suspensions, will be updated as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Phnom Penh are similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage. Updates on their travelling party and any absentees will be added when the club releases official details.

Form

Gangwon FC head into this match with a mixed recent run, recording one win, two draws, and one defeat across their last four outings before this fixture. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Bucheon FC 1995 in the K-League 1, a clean-sheet win that will have provided some confidence. They drew 0-0 with Kitchee in the AFC Champions League Two last time out in continental competition, and a 0-1 defeat to Jeju SK sits among their recent results. Across their last five matches, Gangwon have scored four goals and conceded four, reflecting a side that is competitive but not yet dominant.

Phnom Penh's recent record tells a more contrasting story across different time periods. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Kuching City in the AFC Champions League Two, which placed them at the top of Group H. Earlier results in this competition's history include heavier defeats, with a 4-0 loss to Central Coast Mariners and a 5-0 defeat to Macarthur FC also on their record. Their 4-0 win over Cebu FC shows they are capable of decisive performances. The Cambodian side have scored seven goals and conceded twelve across their last five matches in this competition.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Gangwon FC and Phnom Penh are recorded in the available data. This fixture will be the first encounter between the two sides based on the information at hand.

Standings

Grp. H Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Phnom Penh PHP 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 2 Gangwon FC GAN 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 3 Kitchee KIT 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 4 Kuching City KUC 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Qualification to 1/8 finals

In Group H of the AFC Champions League Two, Phnom Penh currently sit top of the table, with Gangwon FC in second place. The two sides are separated by position alone, making this a direct contest between the group's top two clubs.