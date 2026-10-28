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Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Gangwon FC vs Kuching City with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights. Sign in & find stream . Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match !

International Coverage

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 3 29 Oct 2026 - 06:00

Gangwon FC host Kuching City in Group H of the AFC Champions League Two, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in a tight group standings race.

Gangwon arrive at this fixture in mixed domestic form. The South Korean side have drawn their last two K-League 1 outings, sharing a 1-1 result with FC Seoul most recently, and their continental campaign took a blow when they fell 2-1 to Phnom Penh in their previous AFC Champions League Two outing.

That defeat leaves Gangwon sitting at the foot of Group H, and they will be eager to put things right on home soil. A win here is close to a necessity if they are to keep their progression hopes alive.

Kuching City come into this match sitting one place above Gangwon in the group. The Malaysian club drew 1-1 with Kitchee in their last continental appearance, a result that keeps them in contention but offers little comfort given the competition's margins.

The visitors have struggled for consistency across competitions. A 3-2 loss to Brunei DPMM in Liga Super is their most recent result, and they have won just two of their last five matches across all competitions.

With both teams needing points to stay in the hunt, this is a fixture that carries real weight for each side's continental ambitions.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Gangwon FC vs Kuching City, including live stream details and kick-off time.

Team news & squads



