Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
How to watch Gangwon FC vs Kuching City with a VPN
- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below).
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Homepage
Afghanistan
FanCode
Armenia
Start / TV Start Triumph
Azerbaijan
Start / TV Start Triumph
Bangladesh
FanCode / tapmad
Belarus
Start / TV Start Triumph
Bhutan
FanCode / tapmad
Bulgaria
Nova Sport Bulgaria
Croatia
Sportklub 1 Croatia
India
FanCode
Indonesia
Vision+
Korea Republic
Coupang Play
Laos
BG Sports
Latvia
Start / Sport 1 Baltic
Lithuania
Sport 1 Baltic
Malaysia
Astro Go / sooka / Astro Arena Bola
Moldova
Start / TV Start Triumph
Nepal
FanCode / tapmad
Pakistan
FanCode / tapmad
Papua New Guinea
Vision+
Russia
Start / TV Start Triumph
Slovenia
SportKlub 1 Slovenia
Sri Lanka
FanCode / tapmad
Thailand
BG Sports
Ukraine
Sport 1 Ukraine
United States
CBS Sports (Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo) / YouTube
Match Preview
Gangwon FC host Kuching City in Group H of the AFC Champions League Two, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in a tight group standings race.
Gangwon arrive at this fixture in mixed domestic form. The South Korean side have drawn their last two K-League 1 outings, sharing a 1-1 result with FC Seoul most recently, and their continental campaign took a blow when they fell 2-1 to Phnom Penh in their previous AFC Champions League Two outing.
That defeat leaves Gangwon sitting at the foot of Group H, and they will be eager to put things right on home soil. A win here is close to a necessity if they are to keep their progression hopes alive.
Kuching City come into this match sitting one place above Gangwon in the group. The Malaysian club drew 1-1 with Kitchee in their last continental appearance, a result that keeps them in contention but offers little comfort given the competition's margins.
The visitors have struggled for consistency across competitions. A 3-2 loss to Brunei DPMM in Liga Super is their most recent result, and they have won just two of their last five matches across all competitions.
With both teams needing points to stay in the hunt, this is a fixture that carries real weight for each side's continental ambitions.
Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Gangwon FC vs Kuching City, including live stream details and kick-off time.