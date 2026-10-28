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AFC Champions League Two
team-logoGangwon FC
team-logoKuching City
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Watch Gangwon FC vs. Kuching City live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Gangwon FC vs Kuching City
Gangwon FC
Kuching City
AFC Champions League Two
IndiaFanCode

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Afghanistan

FanCode

FanCode

Armenia

Start / TV Start Triumph

TV Start

Azerbaijan

Start / TV Start Triumph

TV Start

Bangladesh

FanCode / tapmad

tapmad

Belarus

Start / TV Start Triumph

TV Start

Bhutan

FanCode / tapmad

tapmad

Bulgaria

Nova Sport Bulgaria

Nova Sport

Croatia

Sportklub 1 Croatia

Sportklub

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

Vision+

Vision+

Korea Republic

Coupang Play

Coupang Play

Laos

BG Sports

TrueID / BG Sports

Latvia

Start / Sport 1 Baltic

TV Start

Lithuania

Sport 1 Baltic

Sport 1

Malaysia

Astro Go / sooka / Astro Arena Bola

Astro

Moldova

Start / TV Start Triumph

TV Start

Nepal

FanCode / tapmad

tapmad

Pakistan

FanCode / tapmad

tapmad

Papua New Guinea

Vision+

Vision+

Russia

Start / TV Start Triumph

TV Start

Slovenia

SportKlub 1 Slovenia

Sportklub

Sri Lanka

FanCode / tapmad

tapmad

Thailand

BG Sports

TrueID / BG Sports

Ukraine

Sport 1 Ukraine

Sport 1

United States

CBS Sports (Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo) / YouTube

Paramount+

Match Preview

Gangwon FC host Kuching City in Group H of the AFC Champions League Two, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in a tight group standings race.

Gangwon arrive at this fixture in mixed domestic form. The South Korean side have drawn their last two K-League 1 outings, sharing a 1-1 result with FC Seoul most recently, and their continental campaign took a blow when they fell 2-1 to Phnom Penh in their previous AFC Champions League Two outing.

That defeat leaves Gangwon sitting at the foot of Group H, and they will be eager to put things right on home soil. A win here is close to a necessity if they are to keep their progression hopes alive.

Kuching City come into this match sitting one place above Gangwon in the group. The Malaysian club drew 1-1 with Kitchee in their last continental appearance, a result that keeps them in contention but offers little comfort given the competition's margins.

The visitors have struggled for consistency across competitions. A 3-2 loss to Brunei DPMM in Liga Super is their most recent result, and they have won just two of their last five matches across all competitions.

With both teams needing points to stay in the hunt, this is a fixture that carries real weight for each side's continental ambitions.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Gangwon FC vs Kuching City, including live stream details and kick-off time.

Team news & squads


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