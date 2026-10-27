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Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 28 Oct 2026 - 06:00

Gamba Osaka host Buriram United in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the Japanese side looking to build on their continental campaign at home.

Gamba sit second in the East group standings, making this a fixture that carries genuine weight for their progression ambitions. Tomokazu Myojin's side have shown they can produce results on the continental stage, and a home tie against a struggling Buriram outfit presents a clear opportunity.

The Thai champions have endured a difficult run in this competition. Buriram arrive having lost their only ACL Elite outing so far this campaign, a 1-0 defeat to Beijing Guoan, and Mark Jackson's squad will need to arrest that slide quickly.

In domestic football, Gamba's form has been inconsistent. Back-to-back draws and a defeat to Kashima Antlers have complicated their J. League picture, though a win over Avispa Fukuoka showed they can still find their best when it matters.

Buriram's Thai League form offers some encouragement, with three wins from their last four domestic outings. But continental football has proven a different challenge, and the gulf in group-stage performance between these two sides is clear.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture, read on.

Team news & squads

Gamba Osaka head coach Tomokazu Myojin has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been made available for the home side at this stage.

Buriram United manager Mark Jackson is similarly yet to release team news, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns listed for the away squad. Updates for both sides will be added as they become available closer to kick-off.

Form

Gamba Osaka head into this fixture with a mixed recent record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Kyoto Sanga FC in the J. League, and they have scored nine goals while conceding seven across that five-game run. The sole continental result in that stretch was a 3-1 win over Newcastle Jets in the AFC Champions League Elite, which underlines their ability to perform at this level.

Buriram United's last five matches tell a more uneven story: two wins, one draw converted to a loss, and two defeats. They lost their most recent game 3-2 to Sisaket United in the Thai League, and their only ACL Elite appearance ended in a 1-0 defeat to Beijing Guoan. Three of their five results have come against Thai League opposition, where they have shown greater consistency, winning three of those four domestic fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

These two clubs have met twice in the AFC Champions League Elite, both encounters coming in 2015. The most recent of those meetings saw Gamba Osaka win 2-1 at Buriram United's ground in April of that year. The earlier fixture, played in Osaka in March 2015, ended 1-1. Across both matches, Gamba hold the superior record with one win and one draw, scoring three goals to Buriram's two.