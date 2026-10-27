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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoGamba Osaka
team-logoBuriram United
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Watch Gamba Osaka vs. Buriram United live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Gamba Osaka vs Buriram United
Gamba Osaka
Buriram United
AFC Champions League Elite

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Broadcaster Homepage

Australia

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Belarus

Sport 1

poverkhnost.tv

Bulgaria

Nova Sport Bulgaria

play.diemaxxtra.bg

China

Migu

miguvideo.com

Croatia

MAXtv To Go

hrvatskitelekom.hr

Estonia

Sport 1 Baltic

poverkhnost.tv

India

FanCode

fancode.com

Indonesia

Vision+

visionplus.id

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Korea Republic (South Korea)

Coupang Play

coupangplay.com

Latvia

Sport 1 Baltic

poverkhnost.tv

Lithuania

Sport 1 Baltic

poverkhnost.tv

Malaysia

Astro SuperSport

astrogoto.com

Moldova

Sport 1

poverkhnost.tv

Papua New Guinea

Vision+

visionplus.id

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports AFC

beinsports.com

Singapore

meWATCH

mewatch.sg

Thailand

AIS PLAY / YouTube

ais.th/play

Timor-Leste

Vision+

visionplus.id

Turkey

Spor Smart 2 / D-Smart GO

dsmartgo.com.tr

Ukraine

Sport 1 Ukraine

sport1.tv

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports AFC

beinsports.com

United States (USA)

Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo

paramountplus.com

Vietnam

TV360

tv360.vn

International / Global

YouTube (The AFC Hub)

youtube.com/@TheAFCHub

Match Preview

Gamba Osaka host Buriram United in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the Japanese side looking to build on their continental campaign at home.

Gamba sit second in the East group standings, making this a fixture that carries genuine weight for their progression ambitions. Tomokazu Myojin's side have shown they can produce results on the continental stage, and a home tie against a struggling Buriram outfit presents a clear opportunity.

The Thai champions have endured a difficult run in this competition. Buriram arrive having lost their only ACL Elite outing so far this campaign, a 1-0 defeat to Beijing Guoan, and Mark Jackson's squad will need to arrest that slide quickly.

In domestic football, Gamba's form has been inconsistent. Back-to-back draws and a defeat to Kashima Antlers have complicated their J. League picture, though a win over Avispa Fukuoka showed they can still find their best when it matters.

Buriram's Thai League form offers some encouragement, with three wins from their last four domestic outings. But continental football has proven a different challenge, and the gulf in group-stage performance between these two sides is clear.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture, read on.

Team news & squads

Gamba Osaka vs Buriram United Probable lineups

Manager

  • T. Myojin

Gamba Osaka head coach Tomokazu Myojin has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been made available for the home side at this stage.

Buriram United manager Mark Jackson is similarly yet to release team news, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns listed for the away squad. Updates for both sides will be added as they become available closer to kick-off.

Form

GOS

GOS - Form

KAN
L2-0
NEW
W1-3
SSP
D2-2
AVF
W1-2
KSF
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BUN

BUN - Form

CHO
W0-1
RAY
W3-2
BEI
L0-1
PAT
W0-1
SIS
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Gamba Osaka head into this fixture with a mixed recent record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Kyoto Sanga FC in the J. League, and they have scored nine goals while conceding seven across that five-game run. The sole continental result in that stretch was a 3-1 win over Newcastle Jets in the AFC Champions League Elite, which underlines their ability to perform at this level.

Buriram United's last five matches tell a more uneven story: two wins, one draw converted to a loss, and two defeats. They lost their most recent game 3-2 to Sisaket United in the Thai League, and their only ACL Elite appearance ended in a 1-0 defeat to Beijing Guoan. Three of their five results have come against Thai League opposition, where they have shown greater consistency, winning three of those four domestic fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Gamba OsakaDrawBuriram United
1
1
0
AFC Champions League Elite
Buriram United badge
Buriram United
BUN
1
Gamba Osaka badge
Gamba Osaka
GOS
2
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Gamba Osaka badge
Gamba Osaka
GOS
1
Buriram United badge
Buriram United
BUN
1
FT
3Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/2
Both teams scored2/2

These two clubs have met twice in the AFC Champions League Elite, both encounters coming in 2015. The most recent of those meetings saw Gamba Osaka win 2-1 at Buriram United's ground in April of that year. The earlier fixture, played in Osaka in March 2015, ended 1-1. Across both matches, Gamba hold the superior record with one win and one draw, scoring three goals to Buriram's two.

Standings

East

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Vissel KobeVissel KobeKOB
330051+49
W
W
W
2
Johor Darul Ta'zimJohor Darul Ta'zimJDT
321061+57
W
W
D
3
Beijing GuoanBeijing GuoanBEI
321063+37
D
W
W
4
Kashima AntlersKashima AntlersKAN
220081+76
W
W
5
Gamba OsakaGamba OsakaGOS
220072+56
W
W
6
Kyoto Sanga FCKyoto Sanga FCKSF
320163+36
W
W
L
7
Kashiwa ReysolKashiwa ReysolKAR
311163+34
D
W
L
8
Shanghai PortShanghai PortSHT
311198+14
L
D
W
9
Daejeon Hana CitizenDaejeon Hana CitizenDAE
31112204
L
D
W
10
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJEO
311145-14
D
L
W
11
Cong An Ha NoiCong An Ha NoiCAN
310247-33
W
L
L
12
Buriram UnitedBuriram UnitedBUN
201112-11
L
D
13
Ratchaburi FCRatchaburi FCRAT
301247-31
D
L
L
14
Pohang SteelersPohang SteelersPOH
200215-40
L
L
15
Port FCPort FCTPF
3003210-80
L
L
L
16
Newcastle JetsNewcastle JetsNEW
3003415-110
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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