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Super Lig
team-logoGalatasaray
Rams Global Stadyumu
team-logoKasimpasa
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Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa: Worldwide Super Lig broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa
Galatasaray
Kasimpasa
Super Lig

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium

Disney+

Brazil

ESPN4 Brazil

ESPN Brazil

Canada

beIN Sports Canada

beIN Sports Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

France

beIN Sports MAX 9

beIN Sports France

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

New Zealand

beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

beIN Sports New Zealand

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Philippines

beIN Sports Connect Philippines

beIN Sports Asia

Portugal

Sport TV4

Sport TV

Romania

Prima Sport 3

Prima Sport

Russia

Match! Football 3

Match TV

Serbia

Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Arena Sport

Singapore

StarHub TV+

StarHub

Thailand

AIS PLAY

AIS Play

Turkey

beIN Sports 1 Turkey

beIN Sports Turkey

United States

beIN SPORTS

beIN Sports USA

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Venezuela

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

How to watch Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Super Lig - Game Week 7
Rams Global Stadyumu

Today's game between Galatasaray and Kasimpasa will kick off at 9 Oct 2026, 18:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa Probable lineups

Manager

  • O. Buruk

Okan Buruk's Galatasaray have no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official squad news.

Kasimpasa, managed by Emre Belozoglu, are similarly without confirmed team news at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and their projected XI will be confirmed in the days ahead.

Form

GAL

GAL - Form

IBS
W2-3
SCP
L3-1
KOB
W1-0
TRS
L4-0
PEN
D3-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
KAS

KAS - Form

COB
W0-1
IBS
D1-1
AMS
D2-2
GEN
W1-2
KSP
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Galatasaray's last five matches across all competitions produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 3-3 friendly draw against Pendikspor, following a damaging 4-0 Super Lig loss to Trabzonspor. They also fell 3-1 to Sporting CP in the Champions League. Wins over Kocaelispor and Istanbul Basaksehir provided some balance, but Galatasaray scored eight goals and conceded ten across the five matches, a return that points to persistent defensive issues.

Kasimpasa's last five Super Lig matches produced two wins, three draws, and no defeats. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Konyaspor, and they also drew 2-2 with Amed Sportif and 1-1 with Istanbul Basaksehir. Wins came against Genclerbirligi and Corum FK. Kasimpasa scored five goals and conceded four across the five games, with the unbeaten run suggesting a degree of resilience even without a consistent cutting edge.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

GalatasarayDrawKasimpasa
2
2
1
Super Lig
Kasimpasa badge
Kasimpasa
KAS
1
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
0
FT
Super Lig
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
3
Kasimpasa badge
Kasimpasa
KAS
0
FT
Super Lig
Kasimpasa badge
Kasimpasa
KAS
3
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
3
FT
Super Lig
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
3
Kasimpasa badge
Kasimpasa
KAS
3
FT
Super Lig
Kasimpasa badge
Kasimpasa
KAS
3
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
4
FT
13Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-0 win for Kasimpasa at home in May 2026, a result that will give Belozoglu's side confidence ahead of this trip. Before that, Galatasaray won 3-0 at home in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, each side has won twice, with one draw, and the matches have produced a combined 18 goals, including two 3-3 draws in that span.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Amed SportifAmed SportifAMS
6411157+813
W
W
D
W
L
2
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
64111310+313
L
W
W
W
W
3
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
6402147+712
L
W
W
W
L
4
KocaelisporKocaelisporKOB
640274+312
W
L
W
W
W
5
AlanyasporAlanyasporALS
632186+211
W
D
W
L
W
6
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
6312166+1010
W
D
L
W
W
7
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
6312135+810
W
L
W
L
W
8
KasimpasaKasimpasaKAS
624075+210
D
W
D
D
W
9
RizesporRizesporRIZ
631276+110
D
W
L
W
L
10
Gaziantep FKGaziantep FKGAZ
62227708
L
D
W
L
W
11
Corum FKCorum FKCOB
62131312+17
L
W
W
L
L
12
Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul BasaksehirIBS
62131011-17
W
L
L
D
L
13
GenclerbirligiGenclerbirligiGEN
6213513-87
L
L
L
D
W
14
Erzurumspor FKErzurumspor FKERZ
6213311-87
W
L
W
D
L
15
KonyasporKonyasporKSP
611448-44
D
W
L
L
L
16
SamsunsporSamsunsporSAM
6114612-64
L
L
L
L
W
17
GoztepeGoztepeGOZ
60331115-43
D
D
L
L
L
18
EyupsporEyupsporEYU
6105216-143
L
L
L
W
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Galatasaray sit second in the Super Lig, while Kasimpasa are eighth. The gap in league position makes Galatasaray strong favourites at home, though Kasimpasa's recent head-to-head record shows they are capable of causing an upset.

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