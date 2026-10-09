International Coverage

How to watch Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Super Lig - Game Week 7 9 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Rams Global Stadyumu

Today's game between Galatasaray and Kasimpasa will kick off at 9 Oct 2026, 18:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Okan Buruk's Galatasaray have no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official squad news.

Kasimpasa, managed by Emre Belozoglu, are similarly without confirmed team news at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and their projected XI will be confirmed in the days ahead.

Form

Galatasaray's last five matches across all competitions produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 3-3 friendly draw against Pendikspor, following a damaging 4-0 Super Lig loss to Trabzonspor. They also fell 3-1 to Sporting CP in the Champions League. Wins over Kocaelispor and Istanbul Basaksehir provided some balance, but Galatasaray scored eight goals and conceded ten across the five matches, a return that points to persistent defensive issues.

Kasimpasa's last five Super Lig matches produced two wins, three draws, and no defeats. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Konyaspor, and they also drew 2-2 with Amed Sportif and 1-1 with Istanbul Basaksehir. Wins came against Genclerbirligi and Corum FK. Kasimpasa scored five goals and conceded four across the five games, with the unbeaten run suggesting a degree of resilience even without a consistent cutting edge.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-0 win for Kasimpasa at home in May 2026, a result that will give Belozoglu's side confidence ahead of this trip. Before that, Galatasaray won 3-0 at home in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, each side has won twice, with one draw, and the matches have produced a combined 18 goals, including two 3-3 draws in that span.

Standings

Galatasaray sit second in the Super Lig, while Kasimpasa are eighth. The gap in league position makes Galatasaray strong favourites at home, though Kasimpasa's recent head-to-head record shows they are capable of causing an upset.