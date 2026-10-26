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Super Lig
team-logoGalatasaray
Rams Global Stadyumu
team-logoFenerbahce
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Watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce: Super Lig live streams

TV Guide & Streaming
Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce
Galatasaray
Fenerbahce
Super Lig
United StatesFubo

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International Coverage

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Broadcaster

Homepage

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Disney+

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beIN Sports Australia

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Disney+

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beIN Sports France

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Disney+

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Match Preview

crest
Super Lig - Game Week 9
Rams Global Stadyumu

Galatasaray host Fenerbahce at Rams Global Stadyumu in Istanbul on Monday, October 26, in what is always the most charged fixture in Turkish football. The Intercontinental Derby carries its usual weight of pride and points, with both clubs sitting close together in the Super Lig standings.

Galatasaray come into this match under Okan Buruk with momentum from a 4-2 Champions League victory over Lille in midweek, a result that will have lifted spirits considerably after their 4-1 loss to Barcelona in Europe the week before. Three wins from their last four competitive outings give the home side a platform of confidence heading into derby day.

Fenerbahce arrive under Ismail Kartal having drawn 2-2 with Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Tuesday, a result that continued a mixed European campaign. Their Super Lig form has been sharper, with back-to-back wins over Rizespor and Alanyaspor before that European outing.

The gulf in class between these two sides at European level has been stark this season. Fenerbahce suffered a 6-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Champions League, a result that will not be forgotten quickly, while Galatasaray's own European struggles against Barcelona underline that both clubs are still finding their footing on the continent.

Víctor Osimhen leads Galatasaray's attack and remains the focal point of their threat going forward. His presence alongside Baris Alper Yilmaz gives Buruk's side a dangerous edge in transition, and Fenerbahce's defence will need to be alert from the first whistle.

With Galatasaray chasing a record fifth consecutive Super Lig title and Fenerbahce desperate to end a championship drought stretching back to 2013-14, the stakes in this derby extend well beyond three points. The head-to-head record is tight, and neither side can afford to concede ground to the other this early in the season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Probable lineups

Manager

  • O. Buruk

Galatasaray are managed by Okan Buruk, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad is finalised.

Fenerbahce head coach Ismail Kartal is expected to name his squad for the trip across the city, but probable lineup and personnel news have not yet been confirmed. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available ahead of the derby.

Form

GAL

GAL - Form

PEN
D3-3
KAS
W3-1
BAR
L1-4
GEN
W0-1
LIL
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
FB

FB - Form

TUT
W0-2
RIZ
W0-3
AVL
L6-0
ALS
W3-0
SLP
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Galatasaray have won three and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, with their most recent outing a 4-2 Champions League win over Lille. That result followed a 1-0 Super Lig victory at Genclerbirligi and a 3-1 win over Kasimpasa, though a 4-1 defeat to Barcelona in Europe remains a low point in that run. Across the five matches, Galatasaray have scored 10 goals and conceded nine.

Fenerbahce have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-2 Champions League draw with Slavia Prague, and they posted comfortable Super Lig wins over Alanyaspor (3-0) and Rizespor (3-0) during the same period. A 6-0 Champions League defeat to Aston Villa was the significant blemish, though their domestic record across this run has been solid. Fenerbahce scored 13 goals and conceded eight across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

GalatasarayDrawFenerbahce
2
2
1
Super Lig
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
3
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
0
FT
Super Cup
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
0
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
2
FT
Super Lig
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
1
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
1
FT
Cup
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
1
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
2
FT
Super Lig
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
0
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
0
FT
6Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between the two clubs ended in a 3-0 Galatasaray win in a Super Lig clash at Rams Park in April 2026. Before that, Fenerbahce claimed a 2-0 victory in the Turkish Super Cup Final in January 2026 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head matches, results have been split, with a 1-1 Super Lig draw at Fenerbahce's ground in December 2025 and a 2-1 Galatasaray win in a cup tie in April 2025 also on record.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Amed SportifAmed SportifAMS
96212010+1020
W
W
D
W
W
2
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
86111711+619
W
W
L
W
W
3
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
8512226+1616
W
W
W
D
L
4
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
8512185+1316
W
W
W
L
W
5
KasimpasaKasimpasaKAS
9441139+416
W
W
L
D
W
6
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
85031610+615
L
W
L
W
W
7
KocaelisporKocaelisporKOB
9504119+215
W
L
L
W
L
8
Erzurumspor FKErzurumspor FKERZ
9423812-414
W
W
D
W
L
9
Corum FKCorum FKCOB
94141815+313
L
W
W
L
W
10
GoztepeGoztepeGOZ
93331916+312
W
W
W
D
D
11
AlanyasporAlanyasporALS
9333911-212
L
L
D
W
D
12
Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul BasaksehirIBS
83231212011
W
D
W
L
L
13
RizesporRizesporRIZ
8314811-310
L
L
D
W
L
14
KonyasporKonyasporKSP
922569-38
W
L
D
D
W
15
Gaziantep FKGaziantep FKGAZ
9225915-68
L
L
L
L
D
16
GenclerbirligiGenclerbirligiGEN
9225718-118
L
L
D
L
L
17
SamsunsporSamsunsporSAM
9117821-134
L
L
L
L
L
18
EyupsporEyupsporEYU
9108223-213
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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