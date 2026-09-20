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Premier League
team-logoFulham
Craven Cottage
team-logoManchester United
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Fulham vs Manchester United: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Fulham vs Manchester United
Fulham
Manchester United
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Fulham vs Manchester United with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 5
Craven Cottage

Today's game between Fulham and Manchester United will kick off at 20 Sept 2026, 16:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fulham vs Manchester United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Fulham vs Manchester United Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
Formation
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
4-2-3-1
B. LenoB. LenoC. BasseyC. BasseyA. RobinsonA. RobinsonT. CastagneT. CastagneD. AffengruberD. AffengruberS. BergeS. BergeA. IwobiA. IwobiO. BobbO. BobbS. CharlesS. CharlesJ. KingJ. KingG. GarciaG. GarciaS. LammensS. LammensD. DalotD. DalotL. MartinezL. MartinezH. MaguireH. MaguireP. DorguP. DorguB. FernandesB. FernandesM. RashfordM. RashfordB. MbeumoB. MbeumoY. TielemansY. TielemansK. MainooK. MainooM. CunhaM. Cunha
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
4-2-3-1
Fulham

Starting XI

Manchester United

Manager

  • A. Arbeloa
  • M. Carrick

Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is without Tom Cairney and Kenny Tete through injury, but can otherwise name a strong side. The projected XI features Bernd Leno in goal, with a midfield built around Sander Berge, Alex Iwobi, and Oscar Bobb, and Joshua King leading the attack alongside Gonzalo Garcia.

Michael Carrick faces a more stretched injury list for the trip to west London. Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte, and Tom Heaton are all ruled out. The projected XI points to Senne Lammens starting in goal, with Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo in the engine room and Marcus Rashford featuring in a front line alongside Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Form

FUL

FUL - Form

WIM
W3-0
SUN
L1-0
CRY
L2-3
LIV
D0-0
WHU
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
MUN

MUN - Form

IPS
W5-2
EVE
D2-2
SAB
W4-0
MCI
L0-1
BHA
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Fulham head into this fixture with a mixed but not alarming record across their last five matches, picking up one win, one draw, and two defeats in the Premier League alongside a cup victory. They beat West Ham 2-3 in the Carabao Cup most recently, and their 0-0 draw with Liverpool underlines a capacity to defend against top opposition. Across the five games they have scored six and conceded six, suggesting a side capable of both contributing and conceding in open play.

Manchester United's last five is similarly uneven. A 5-2 win over Ipswich Town was their standout result, and a 4-0 Champions League victory over Sabah FK offered some comfort, but defeats to Manchester City and Brighton in their two most recent competitive outings have dented momentum. United have scored 14 goals across the five matches but conceded nine, pointing to a side that can hurt teams going forward while remaining vulnerable at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FulhamDrawManchester United
1
1
3
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
3
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
2
FT
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
FA Cup
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
FT
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
0
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
0
FT
3Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Manchester United won 3-2 at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Looking at the last five encounters, United hold the stronger record, with three wins to Fulham's none and two draws. The series has been competitive throughout, with both sides finding the net regularly, and Fulham will be motivated to claim a first victory in the run at Craven Cottage.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
440082+612
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
6
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
422073+48
W
D
D
W
7
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
8
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
9
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
10
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
413064+26
D
W
D
D
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
41127704
L
D
W
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
411235-24
L
D
W
L
15
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
16
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
403167-13
D
D
D
L
17
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
4103611-53
L
W
L
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
20
FulhamFulhamFUL
401347-31
D
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Fulham currently sit 18th while Manchester United are 13th, meaning both clubs are operating in the lower reaches of the division and neither can afford to let early-season drift become a trend.

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