International Coverage
Country / Territory
Broadcaster
Official Website
India
Star Sports
Indonesia
Vidio
Brazil
ESPN Brazil
Nigeria
SuperSport
Bangladesh
Toffee
Russia
Setanta Sports
Mexico
Max
Japan
U-NEXT
Ethiopia
DStv Now
Egypt
beIN Sports
DR Congo
Canal+
Iran
beIN Sports
Turkey
beIN Sports
Germany
Sky Sport Premier League
France
Canal+
United Kingdom
Sky Sports
Tanzania
SuperSport
South Africa
SuperSport
Italy
Sky Sport
Kenya
SuperSport
Myanmar
Canal+
Colombia
Disney+ Premium
South Korea
Coupang Play
Uganda
DStv Now
Sudan
beIN Sports
Iraq
beIN Sports
Algeria
beIN Sports
Argentina
Disney+ Premium
Afghanistan
Star Sports
Canada
DAZN
Poland
Viaplay
Morocco
beIN Sports
Angola
SuperSport
Ghana
SuperSport
Peru
Disney+ Premium
Malaysia
Astro Premier League
Mozambique
SuperSport
Yemen
beIN Sports
Madagascar
DStv Now
Côte d'Ivoire
Canal+
Nepal
Star Sports
Cameroon
Canal+
Niger
Canal+
Australia
Stan Sport
North Korea
Premier Sports
Chinese Taipei (Taiwan)
ELTA Sports
Mali
Canal+
Burkina Faso
Canal+
Syria
beIN Sports
Malawi
SuperSport
Chile
Disney+ Premium
Zambia
SuperSport
Romania
Digi Sport
Chad
beIN Sports
Somalia
beIN Sports
Senegal
Canal+
Netherlands
Viaplay
Ecuador
Disney+ Premium
Guatemala
Max
Zimbabwe
SuperSport
Cambodia
MONOMAX
Rwanda
Canal+
Guinea
Canal+
Benin
Canal+
Burundi
Canal+
Bolivia
Disney+ Premium
Tunisia
beIN Sports
Haiti
Disney+ Premium
Belgium
Play Sports
Jordan
beIN Sports
Dominican Republic
Max
Cuba
Disney+ Premium
South Sudan
beIN Sports
Sweden
Viaplay
Czech Republic
Canal+ Sport
Honduras
Max
Greece
Nova Sports
Azerbaijan
Idman TV
Hungary
Spíler TV
Portugal
DAZN Portugal
Tajikistan
Varzish TV
United Arab Emirates
beIN Sports
Belarus
Setanta Sports
Israel
Sport 1
Togo
Canal+
Austria
Sky Sport Austria
Sierra Leone
SuperSport
Switzerland
Canal+
Laos
MONOMAX
Hong Kong
Now Player
Libya
beIN Sports
Serbia
Arena Sport
Nicaragua
Max
Kyrgyzstan
Setanta Sports
Paraguay
Disney+ Premium
Bulgaria
Diema Sport
Turkmenistan
Setanta Sports
El Salvador
Max
Congo
Canal+
Denmark
Viaplay
Singapore
StarHub
Lebanon
beIN Sports
Liberia
SuperSport
Slovakia
Canal+ Sport
Finland
Viaplay
Norway
Viaplay
Oman
beIN Sports
Palestine
beIN Sports
Costa Rica
Max
Central African Republic
SuperSport
Ireland Republic
Sky Sports
New Zealand
Sky Sport Premier League
Mauritania
beIN Sports
Panama
Max
Kuwait
beIN Sports
Croatia
Arena Sport
Georgia
Setanta Sports
Eritrea
SuperSport
Uruguay
Disney+ Premium
Mongolia
Premier Sports
Moldova
Setanta Sports
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Arena Sport
Gambia
SuperSport
Albania
SuperSport
Jamaica
Disney+ Premium
Armenia
Setanta Sports
Lithuania
Go3 Extra Sports
Qatar
beIN Sports
Namibia
SuperSport
Botswana
SuperSport
Lesotho
SuperSport
Macedonia (North Macedonia)
Arena Sport
Slovenia
Arena Sport
Latvia
Go3 Extra Sports
Equatorial Guinea
Canal+
Trinidad and Tobago
Disney+ Premium
Bahrain
beIN Sports
Estonia
Go3 Extra Sports
Timor-Leste
Vidio
Mauritius
SuperSport
Cyprus
Cytavision Sports
Eswatini
SuperSport
Djibouti
beIN Sports
Fiji
Sky Sport Premier League
Comoros
SuperSport
Guyana
Disney+ Premium
Bhutan
Star Sports
Solomon Islands
Sky Sport Premier League
Luxembourg
Play Sports
Suriname
Disney+ Premium
Montenegro
Arena Sport
Cape Verde Islands
Canal+
Malta
TSN Malta
Brunei Darussalam
Astro Premier League
Belize
NexgenMax
Bahamas
Disney+ Premium
Iceland
SÝN Sport
Vanuatu
Sky Sport Premier League
French Guiana
Disney+ Premium
Barbados
Disney+ Premium
Samoa
Sky Sport Premier League
Saint Lucia
Disney+ Premium
Guadeloupe
Disney+ Premium
Curaçao
Disney+ Premium
Kiribati
Sky Sport Premier League
Grenada
Disney+ Premium
Micronesia
Premier League TV
Tonga
Sky Sport Premier League
Seychelles
SuperSport
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Disney+ Premium
Antigua and Barbuda
Disney+ Premium
Andorra
DAZN Spain
Dominica
Disney+ Premium
Cayman Islands
Disney+ Premium
Bermuda
Disney+ Premium
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Disney+ Premium
Marshall Islands
Sky Sport Premier League
American Samoa
Premier League TV
Monaco
Canal+
Liechtenstein
Sky Sport Premier League
San Marino
Sky Sport
Gibraltar
Sky Sports
British Virgin Islands
Disney+ Premium
Caribbean Netherlands
Disney+ Premium
Cook Islands
Sky Sport Premier League
Anguilla
Disney+ Premium
Nauru
Sky Sport Premier League
Tuvalu
Sky Sport Premier League
Montserrat
Disney+ Premium
Cocos Islands
Sky Sport Premier League
Vatican City
Sky Sport
How to watch Fulham vs Manchester United with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Fulham and Manchester United will kick off at 20 Sept 2026, 16:30.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fulham vs Manchester United todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Fulham vs Manchester United Probable lineups
Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is without Tom Cairney and Kenny Tete through injury, but can otherwise name a strong side. The projected XI features Bernd Leno in goal, with a midfield built around Sander Berge, Alex Iwobi, and Oscar Bobb, and Joshua King leading the attack alongside Gonzalo Garcia.
Michael Carrick faces a more stretched injury list for the trip to west London. Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte, and Tom Heaton are all ruled out. The projected XI points to Senne Lammens starting in goal, with Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo in the engine room and Marcus Rashford featuring in a front line alongside Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.
Form
Fulham head into this fixture with a mixed but not alarming record across their last five matches, picking up one win, one draw, and two defeats in the Premier League alongside a cup victory. They beat West Ham 2-3 in the Carabao Cup most recently, and their 0-0 draw with Liverpool underlines a capacity to defend against top opposition. Across the five games they have scored six and conceded six, suggesting a side capable of both contributing and conceding in open play.
Manchester United's last five is similarly uneven. A 5-2 win over Ipswich Town was their standout result, and a 4-0 Champions League victory over Sabah FK offered some comfort, but defeats to Manchester City and Brighton in their two most recent competitive outings have dented momentum. United have scored 14 goals across the five matches but conceded nine, pointing to a side that can hurt teams going forward while remaining vulnerable at the back.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Manchester United won 3-2 at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Looking at the last five encounters, United hold the stronger record, with three wins to Fulham's none and two draws. The series has been competitive throughout, with both sides finding the net regularly, and Fulham will be motivated to claim a first victory in the run at Craven Cottage.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|2
|+6
|12
W
W
W
W
|2
|5
|4
|0
|1
|8
|4
|+4
|12
L
W
W
W
W
|3
|5
|3
|1
|1
|16
|5
|+11
|10
W
W
D
L
W
|4
|5
|2
|3
|0
|10
|4
|+6
|9
W
D
D
D
W
|5
|5
|2
|3
|0
|6
|3
|+3
|9
W
D
D
D
W
|6
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|3
|+4
|8
W
D
D
W
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|8
L
D
D
W
W
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|9
|0
|8
W
L
D
W
D
|9
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|12
|-2
|7
L
D
L
W
W
|10
|4
|1
|3
|0
|6
|4
|+2
|6
D
W
D
D
|11
|5
|2
|0
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|6
L
W
L
L
W
|12
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|5
L
W
D
D
L
|13
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|7
|0
|4
L
D
W
L
|14
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|4
L
D
W
L
|15
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|4
W
L
D
L
L
|16
|4
|0
|3
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|3
D
D
D
L
|17
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|3
L
W
L
L
|18
|5
|1
|0
|4
|1
|10
|-9
|3
W
L
L
L
L
|19
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|2
L
D
D
L
L
|20
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|1
D
L
L
L
In the Premier League table, Fulham currently sit 18th while Manchester United are 13th, meaning both clubs are operating in the lower reaches of the division and neither can afford to let early-season drift become a trend.