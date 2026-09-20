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How to watch Fulham vs Manchester United with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 5 20 Sept 2026 - 11:30 Craven Cottage

Today's game between Fulham and Manchester United will kick off at 20 Sept 2026, 16:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fulham vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is without Tom Cairney and Kenny Tete through injury, but can otherwise name a strong side. The projected XI features Bernd Leno in goal, with a midfield built around Sander Berge, Alex Iwobi, and Oscar Bobb, and Joshua King leading the attack alongside Gonzalo Garcia.

Michael Carrick faces a more stretched injury list for the trip to west London. Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte, and Tom Heaton are all ruled out. The projected XI points to Senne Lammens starting in goal, with Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo in the engine room and Marcus Rashford featuring in a front line alongside Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Form

Fulham head into this fixture with a mixed but not alarming record across their last five matches, picking up one win, one draw, and two defeats in the Premier League alongside a cup victory. They beat West Ham 2-3 in the Carabao Cup most recently, and their 0-0 draw with Liverpool underlines a capacity to defend against top opposition. Across the five games they have scored six and conceded six, suggesting a side capable of both contributing and conceding in open play.

Manchester United's last five is similarly uneven. A 5-2 win over Ipswich Town was their standout result, and a 4-0 Champions League victory over Sabah FK offered some comfort, but defeats to Manchester City and Brighton in their two most recent competitive outings have dented momentum. United have scored 14 goals across the five matches but conceded nine, pointing to a side that can hurt teams going forward while remaining vulnerable at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Manchester United won 3-2 at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Looking at the last five encounters, United hold the stronger record, with three wins to Fulham's none and two draws. The series has been competitive throughout, with both sides finding the net regularly, and Fulham will be motivated to claim a first victory in the run at Craven Cottage.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Fulham currently sit 18th while Manchester United are 13th, meaning both clubs are operating in the lower reaches of the division and neither can afford to let early-season drift become a trend.