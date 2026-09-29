International Coverage

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How to watch French Guiana vs Sint Maarten with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 2 29 Sept 2026 - 17:00

Today's game between French Guiana and Sint Maarten will kick off at 29 Sept 2026, 22:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch French Guiana vs Sint Maarten today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for French Guiana ahead of this fixture. Details on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Sint Maarten have also not released official squad information at this stage. Updates on their availability and expected starting XI will follow as the match approaches.

Form

French Guiana have not won any of their last five competitive matches, collecting one draw and four defeats in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on September 26, and they also lost 2-1 to Belize earlier in the same Nations League cycle. Across those five matches, they scored eight goals and conceded nine, showing a side capable of attacking but consistently exposed at the back.

Sint Maarten's last five matches span both friendlies and competitive football, producing two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 loss to Belize on September 27 in the CONCACAF Nations League, though they did beat the same opponents 3-2 in a March 2026 friendly. They kept clean sheets in two of their five matches, but their record in competitive fixtures remains a concern.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two sides came in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualification, where French Guiana beat Sint Maarten 4-1 on June 17, 2023. That result gives French Guiana the edge in head-to-head terms from the available data, with Sint Maarten yet to register a win against this opponent.

Standings

B Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Saint Vincent and The Grenadines VCT 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 2 Belize BLZ 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 3 French Guiana GUF 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L 4 Sint Maarten SIM 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L Promotion Relegation

French Guiana sit third in CONCACAF Nations League Group 4, with Sint Maarten in fourth. The two sides are separated by a narrow margin, meaning this fixture is a direct battle to avoid finishing bottom of the group.