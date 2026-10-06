International Coverage

How to watch French Guiana vs Belize with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 4 6 Oct 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between French Guiana and Belize will kick off at 7 Oct 2026, 03:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch French Guiana vs Belize today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for French Guiana ahead of this fixture. Details on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Belize have also not released official squad information at this stage. Updates on their availability and expected starting XI will follow as the match approaches.

Form

French Guiana have won two and lost three of their last five matches, with no draws in that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Belize in the CONCACAF Nations League on October 4, 2026, and they also beat Sint Maarten 1-0 on September 29. Prior to those wins, they fell 2-1 to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on September 26. Across their last five matches, French Guiana have scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Belize have won one and lost four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to French Guiana in the CONCACAF Nations League on October 4, 2026, following a 1-0 home loss to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on September 30. Their sole win in the sequence came away at Sint Maarten on September 27. Across those five matches, Belize scored five goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the CONCACAF Nations League on October 4, 2026, when French Guiana won 2-0 away from home. Before that, a November 2024 fixture at French Guiana ended 2-2, while Belize won 2-1 when hosting the tie earlier that same month. Across the last five recorded meetings, French Guiana have won three times, Belize have won once, and one match ended level.

Standings

B Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Saint Vincent and The Grenadines VCT 3 3 0 0 7 3 +4 9 W W W 2 French Guiana GUF 3 2 0 1 4 2 +2 6 W W L 3 Belize BLZ 3 1 0 2 1 3 -2 3 L L W 4 Sint Maarten SIM 3 0 0 3 2 6 -4 0 L L L Promotion Relegation

French Guiana sit second in CONCACAF Nations League Group B4, with Belize third, meaning the home side hold the edge in the table and a win would put further distance between the two sides.