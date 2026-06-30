International Coverage

How to watch France vs Sweden with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Final Stage New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between France and Sweden will kick-off at 30 Jun 2026, 22:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs Sweden today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Didier Deschamps has no injuries or suspensions listed in his squad ahead of this fixture, and no confirmed probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if further team news emerges.

Sweden manager Graham Potter is without defender Isak Hien, who is confirmed as injured. No suspensions are listed for the away side, and no confirmed probable lineup has been published. Further squad updates are expected ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 4 I. Hien

Form

France arrive in outstanding form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 victory over Norway in the World Cup group stage, a match in which Ousmane Dembele scored a first-half hat-trick. Prior to that, Les Bleus beat Iraq 3-0 and opened the tournament with a 3-1 win over Senegal. Their only defeat across the five-match run was a 2-1 pre-tournament friendly loss to Ivory Coast. France have scored 14 goals and conceded four across those five games.

Sweden's recent record is more mixed, with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five. Their best result in that run was a 5-1 thrashing of Tunisia in the group stage, though they followed that with a 5-1 loss to the Netherlands and drew 1-1 with Japan in their final group game. Pre-tournament friendlies produced a 2-2 draw with Greece and a 3-1 defeat to Norway. Sweden scored ten goals across the five matches and conceded thirteen.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the UEFA Nations League A in November 2020, when France won 4-2 at home. Earlier that same autumn, Sweden held France to a 0-1 defeat in Stockholm, with Les Bleus claiming a narrow away win. Across the last five recorded meetings, France have won three times, with Sweden claiming one victory and one match going Sweden's way on home soil during 2017 World Cup qualification. France have scored nine goals across those five encounters, with Sweden netting six.

Standings

France finished top of Group I, while Sweden advanced from Group F in third position.