International Coverage

How to watch France vs Morocco with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Quarter Finals Boston Stadium

Today's game between France and Morocco will kick-off at 9 Jul 2026, 21:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs Morocco today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Deschamps is expected to name a strong XI, with his projected lineup reading: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Digne; Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot; Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Ousmane Dembele; Kylian Mbappe. No injuries or suspensions are listed for France, though Olise's yellow card means he is walking a disciplinary tightrope going into the match.

Morocco's projected XI has Yassine Bounou in goal behind a back four of Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui, Issa Diop, and Achraf Hakimi, with Ayyoub Bouaddi, Azzedine Ounahi, and Neil El Aynaoui in midfield and Brahim Diaz, Bilal El Khannouss, and Soufiane Rahimi ahead of them. No injuries or suspensions are reported in the Morocco camp either. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

France arrive on the back of five consecutive World Cup wins, posting a W5-D0-L0 record at this tournament. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over Paraguay on July 4, secured by a Mbappe penalty. Prior to that, they beat Sweden 3-0 and Norway 4-1. Across those five matches, France have scored 12 goals and conceded two.

Morocco have won four of their last five World Cup games, with one draw. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-0 win over Canada on July 4, and their only points dropped came in a 1-1 draw with Brazil in the group stage. Morocco have scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded three, with four straight wins following that Brazil result.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came at the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final on December 14, 2022, when France won 2-0. Across the three recorded meetings in the dataset, France have won twice with one draw. Their other encounters were a 2-2 friendly in November 2007 and a 5-1 France victory in a June 2000 friendly played in Morocco.

Standings

France finished top of Group I, while Morocco qualified from Group C in second place.