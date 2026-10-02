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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoFrance
Stade de France
team-logoItaly
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France vs Italy: Worldwide UEFA Nations League A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
France vs Italy
France
Italy
UEFA Nations League A

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How to watch France vs Italy with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3
Stade de France

Today's game between France and Italy will kick off at 2 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs Italy today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

France vs Italy Probable lineups

4-3-3
France crest
France
FRA
Formation
Italy crest
Italy
ITA
4-3-3
M. MaignanM. MaignanJ. JacquetJ. JacquetA. TruffertA. TruffertJ. KoundeJ. KoundeM. LacroixM. LacroixA. RabiotA. RabiotR. CherkiR. CherkiE. CamavingaE. CamavingaB. BarcolaB. BarcolaM. OliseM. OliseO. DembeleO. DembeleG. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaA. BastoniA. BastoniR. CalafioriR. CalafioriM. KayodeM. KayodeG. ManciniG. ManciniS. TonaliS. TonaliN. BarellaN. BarellaN. FagioliN. FagioliF. EspositoF. EspositoN. CambiaghiN. CambiaghiS. EspositoS. Esposito
Italy crest
Italy
ITA
4-3-3
France

Starting XI

Italy

Manager

  • Z. Zidane
  • R. Mancini

Zinedine Zidane has not confirmed a probable lineup for France, and no injury or suspension concerns have been officially listed by the camp ahead of this fixture. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Roberto Mancini faces a confirmed absence on the Italian side, with Giacomo Raspadori officially withdrawn from the squad after medical evaluations ruled him out of the remaining fixtures. No other injuries or suspensions have been confirmed at this stage, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

FRA

FRA - Form

MAR
W2-0
ESP
L0-2
ENG
L4-6
TUR
W0-1
BEL
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
ITA

ITA - Form

BIH
L1-1
LUX
W0-1
GRE
W0-1
BEL
L0-2
TUR
W1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

France head into this match having won their last three competitive fixtures, including back-to-back Nations League victories over Turkey and Belgium. Their most recent outing, a 1-0 win against Belgium, extended a run of clean-sheet football that reflects the defensive organisation Zidane has instilled early in his tenure. Across their last five matches, France suffered defeats against Spain and England at the World Cup, but their Nations League form since returning to international duty has been composed and controlled.

Italy arrive with a mixed but improving recent record. Their 4-1 demolition of Turkey is the standout result, coming after a 2-0 defeat to Belgium in their previous Nations League outing. Before the current window, the Azzurri had recorded back-to-back friendly wins, suggesting a squad that has been building steadily. Three wins from their last five games, with a goal difference that reflects both attacking intent and some defensive vulnerability, paints a picture of a team capable of excellence but not yet consistent across ninety minutes.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FranceDrawItaly
4
0
1
UEFA Nations League A
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
1
France badge
France
FRA
3
FT
UEFA Nations League A
France badge
France
FRA
1
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
3
FT
Friendlies
France badge
France
FRA
3
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
1
FT
Friendlies
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
1
France badge
France
FRA
3
FT
Friendlies
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
1
France badge
France
FRA
2
FT
12Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored5/5

The recent head-to-head record between these two sides is firmly tilted in France's favour. The most recent meeting came in November 2024, when Italy hosted France in the Nations League and lost 1-3, a result that followed a 1-3 defeat at the Stade de France just two months earlier in September 2024. Across the last five encounters between the sides, France have won four times, with Italy claiming just one victory, and the French have scored 14 goals across those meetings compared to five for the Italians.

Standings

Grp. 1

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FranceFranceFRA
220020+26
W
W
2
BelgiumBelgiumBEL
210121+13
L
W
3
ItalyItalyITA
210143+13
W
L
4
TurkiyeTurkiyeTUR
200215-40
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In UEFA Nations League Group 1, France currently sit top of the table while Italy are placed third, meaning the hosts have an early advantage that this fixture could extend or reframe depending on the result.

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