International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Homepage United States FOX Sports / FS1 foxsports.com Canada TSN tsn.ca China CCTV-5 Sports sports.cctv.com Australia SBS sbs.com.au India ZEE5 zee5.com Argentina TyC Sports tycsports.com Kazakhstan Qazsport qazsporttv.kz Algeria beIN SPORTS beinsports.com Indonesia TVRI tvri.go.id Peru América Televisión americatv.com.pe South Africa SuperSport supersport.com Colombia Win Sports winsports.co Bolivia Red Uno reduno.com.bo Pakistan Tapmad tapmad.com Chile Chilevisión chilevision.cl France TF1 / M6 tf1.fr Iraq Al-Rabiya alrabiaa.tv Spain TVE La 1 rtve.es/play Cameroon StarTimes startimes.com.cn Paraguay Trece trece.com.py Morocco beIN SPORTS beinsports.com Germany ZDF / ARD zdf.de/sport Japan NHK nhk.or.jp Great Britain BBC Sport bbc.co.uk/sport

How to watch France vs Iraq with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between France and Iraq will kick-off at 22 Jun 2026, 22:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs Iraq today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

France are managed by Didier Deschamps for this Group I fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported, and no probable lineup has been released ahead of the match. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Iraq head coach Graham Arnold has also not confirmed any injury or suspension concerns ahead of the game. No probable lineup has been released at this stage, and updates will follow as they become available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

France head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 World Cup victory over Senegal on June 16, and they also beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in a friendly earlier this month. Their only defeat in that run came against Ivory Coast, who won 2-1 in a June friendly. France beat Colombia 3-1 and Brazil 2-1 in their March friendlies, scoring nine goals across those five matches while conceding five.

Iraq have won two of their last five matches but arrive on the back of consecutive defeats. Their most recent result was the 4-1 World Cup loss to Norway on June 16, and they also fell 2-0 to Venezuela in a friendly on June 10. Their run does include a creditable 1-1 draw against Spain, as well as wins over Andorra and Bolivia. Across five matches, Iraq have scored five goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between France and Iraq is available in the provided dataset. This will be updated if records become available ahead of kick-off.

Standings

In Group I, France currently sit in second place, while Iraq are fourth after the opening round of fixtures.