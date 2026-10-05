International Coverage

Country / Territory Broadcaster Official Homepage China iQiyi iqiyi.com India Sony LIV sonyliv.com United States fuboTV fubo.tv Indonesia RCTI rctiplus.com Pakistan tapmad tapmad.com Nigeria DStv Now dstv.stream Brazil Disney+ Premium Brazil disneyplus.com Bangladesh Sony LIV sonyliv.com Russia Okko Sport okko.sport Mexico Sky Sports Mexico sky.com.mx Ethiopia DStv Now dstv.stream Japan DAZN Japan dazn.com Philippines RCTI+ rctiplus.com Egypt beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com DR Congo DStv Now dstv.stream Vietnam TV 360 tv360.vn Iran IRIB Varzesh varzeshtv.ir Turkey (Not listed) — Germany DAZN Germany dazn.com Thailand MONOMAX monomax.me Tanzania DStv Now dstv.stream United Kingdom (Great Britain) Amazon Prime Video primevideo.com France TF1 tf1.fr South Africa SuperSport Premier League supersport.com Italy Sky Sport Uno sky.it Kenya DStv Now dstv.stream Uganda DStv Now dstv.stream Sudan beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Colombia ESPN Colombia espn.com.co Spain DAZN Spain dazn.com Algeria beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Iraq beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Argentina ESPN Argentina espn.com.ar Poland Polsat Sport 1 polsatsport.pl Canada DAZN Canada dazn.com Morocco beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Angola DStv Now dstv.stream Yemen beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Peru ESPN Colombia espn.com.pe Ghana DStv Now dstv.stream Mozambique DStv Now dstv.stream Nepal Sony LIV sonyliv.com Madagascar DStv Now dstv.stream Côte d'Ivoire DStv Now dstv.stream Venezuela ESPN Colombia espn.com.ve Cameroon DStv Now dstv.stream Niger DStv Now dstv.stream Australia beIN SPORTS 2 beinsports.com Mali DStv Now dstv.stream Syria beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Sri Lanka Sony LIV sonyliv.com Chile ESPN Chile espn.cl Zambia SuperSport Premier League ROA supersport.com Romania Digi Sport 1 Romania digisport.ro Chad beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Somalia beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Senegal DStv Now dstv.stream Netherlands Ziggo Sport 2 ziggosport.nl 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How to watch France vs Belgium with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4 5 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stade de France

Today's game between France and Belgium will kick off at 5 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs Belgium today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Zinedine Zidane is set to name a projected XI featuring Mike Maignan in goal, with Jeremy Jacquet, Maxence Lacroix, Adrien Truffert, and Pierre Kalulu forming the defensive unit. Rayan Cherki, Lucas Da Cunha, Eduardo Camavinga, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, and Desire Doue are expected to fill the remaining positions. No injuries or suspensions beyond Upamecano's confirmed absence are currently listed, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Mark van Bommel is expected to field Senne Lammens in goal behind a back line of Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, Timothy Castagne, and Nathan Ngoy. Romeo Lavia, Nicolas Raskin, and Hans Vanaken are projected in midfield, with Mika Godts, Dodi Lukebakio, and Charles De Ketelaere ahead of them. No injuries or suspensions are currently recorded for the away side.

Form

France have posted a mixed recent run, winning two and losing two of their last five, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 1-1 stalemate with Italy, and they have back-to-back Nations League wins over Belgium and Turkey in their recent record. Those two defeats came at the World Cup, where they fell 2-0 to Spain and then 6-4 to England, conceding ten goals across those two games alone.

Belgium have been sharper. They have won three of their last five, losing two, with their most recent result a commanding 3-0 victory over Turkey. That win followed a 1-0 defeat away to France earlier in the group stage, and Belgium also beat Italy 2-0 in September. Across their last five matches, Belgium have shown the ability to keep clean sheets and score freely when in form.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came earlier in this same Nations League group stage, with France winning 1-0 away in Belgium on 28 September 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, France hold the stronger record, winning four times to Belgium's one, with France also claiming victories in the 2024 European Championship and two earlier Nations League encounters. Belgium's sole win in that run came in October 2021, a 2-3 victory on home soil.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 France FRA 3 2 1 0 3 1 +2 7 D W W 2 Belgium BEL 3 2 0 1 5 1 +4 6 W L W 3 Italy ITA 3 1 1 1 5 4 +1 4 D W L 4 Turkiye TUR 3 0 0 3 1 8 -7 0 L L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League Group 1, France currently sit top of the table with Belgium in second place, meaning this fixture has direct implications for who leads the group as the campaign progresses.