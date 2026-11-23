How to watch Fleetwood Town vs Leeds United Academy with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

EFL Trophy - Game Week 1 24 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town host Leeds United Academy at Highbury Stadium in an EFL Trophy Northern Group G fixture. Both sides sit in the top four of the table, so the game carries real weight in the race to progress.

Fleetwood arrive on the back of a mixed week. They lost 2-1 at Crawley Town in League Two on November 21, a result that ended a short run of momentum after a 1-0 win over Tranmere Rovers a week earlier.

The cup form is less settled. Fleetwood went out of the FA Cup to Rochdale earlier this month, but they have already shown they can handle bigger names this season, with the Carabao Cup tie against Arsenal recorded as a win.

Leeds United Academy bring a young group who have been hard to pin down in recent weeks. They hammered AFC Bournemouth Academy 5-1 in Premier Reserve League 1 on November 8, a strong response to a 4-1 defeat at Crystal Palace Academy a few weeks earlier.

In this competition, the Leeds youngsters have played in high-scoring games. They won a seven-goal contest at Barnsley and then lost 4-2 to Oldham Athletic, so goals at both ends are a fair expectation.

Fleetwood hold the edge in the group on position and in the only meeting on record, a comfortable home win last October. Leeds will want to show how far this group has come since then.

Here is what we know about kick-off and how to follow the game.

Official TV channel and live stream information for this fixture is not currently available. We will update this page once broadcast details are confirmed.

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